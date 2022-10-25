Cindy Kimberly goes topless to show stunning beauty

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, poses topless as she posts a nostalgic picture featuring an old selfie. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Twitter

Cindy Kimberly showed off her stunning beauty in a black-and-white share posted on her Instagram Stories today.

The multicultural beauty felt nostalgic as she posted what she revealed to be a self-shot picture.

She shared the gorgeous image with her seven million Instagram fans on her IG Stories.

For fans who feel fuzzy regarding Cindy’s identity, she became an overnight superstar thanks to Justin Bieber. Justin posted an image of Cindy on his Instagram, in a post that has remained on his feed to this day. Amusingly, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, liked the December 2015 post.

And although Justin may have given Cindy an extra push to internet fame, she stayed in the spotlight due to her hard work.

Cindy has enjoyed a cult following as she posts on multiple social media platforms under the handle Wolfie Cindy.

Cindy has also captivated fans with her stunning looks, beautiful doe eyes, and creative talent; those three features were visible in Cindy’s latest share.

Cindy Kimberly goes topless on Instagram for nostalgic post

Cindy parted her lips and gazed at the camera as she tilted her head back, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The influencer and model revealed that art was her passion, which was visible in the selfie, and showed her creative flair. One creative decision was a carefully placed black heart emoji that kept the photo PG-13.

Cindy’s thick brown hair was parted down the center, with long layers cascading past her shoulders and framing her face.

She wore light makeup, including mascara, lip liner, and brow gel.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Although fans couldn’t double-tap or comment publicly, it would be fair to deduce that some of her followers appreciated the post.

She wrote in white text over the photo, “my self shots used to go crazy.”

And while Cindy spoke in the past tense, her recent selfies have also been gorgeous.

Cindy Kimberly’s passion for art

A trip to Cindy’s Instagram page shows that the model enjoys art and creates beautiful work. She has shared sketches from her notebook, as art appears to be a creative outlet for the beautiful woman.

The self-described introvert has revealed on numerous occasions that she has always loved creating art.

She revealed in the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition 2022, “I think when you’re creative, it’s all really about expressing yourself, and there are different outlets those ideas shine best in, so you kind of dabble into different art forms to express different things.”

Cindy revealed that some of her best work features Rihanna and her mother.