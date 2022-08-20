Cindy Kimberly goes topless on roof bringing summer heat

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, is topless on a roof with the sun hitting her back. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Model Cindy Kimberly stunned in a new selfie taken on a rooftop. Cindy appeared topless, except for a classic gold wristwatch.

She placed her head on her hand, one of her signature poses, revealing a green manicure.

Cindy rocked soft glam makeup and over-lined lips. She closed her eyes to reveal black cat-eyeliner with a flick.

Cindy didn’t provide an explanation for the photo, which appeared on her Instagram Story for 24 hours.

She shared the photo with her 7 million fans and followers on Instagram. Although fans could not like or comment publicly, they probably appreciated the post.

Her long brown hair featured loose natural waves and pieces of bang on her face.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Justin Bieber posted Cindy’s pictures asking for her identity

Cindy, who goes by Wolfie Cindy on social media, gained fame on the internet after Justin Bieber posted her picture and demanded to know who she was.

At the time, Cindy was 17 years old and in school, but she was quickly asked to walk at Madrid Fashion Week and ended up moving to Los Angeles.

Since Justin’s post in 2016, Cindy has enjoyed influencer status. She became internet famous on the platform Tumblr, which she has remained active on to this day.

Cindy revealed, “When I saw Justin was asking about me I got very emotional because I’ve been a fan of his for more than six years.”

She continued, “My mum’s happy for me with everything new that’s happening in my life.”

Cindy Kimberly appears in Sports Illustrated Swim Edition 2022

Cindy Kimberly appeared in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swim Edition, where she sported multiple bikinis and posed on the beaches of Barbados.

The shoot helped boost Cindy’s profile, as she appeared alongside Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk.

Cindy was born in Holland and raised by a single mom. She spoke about her mom with Sports Illustrated in an interview that accompanied her photo shoot.

Cindy said, “My mom struggled a lot to raise [me] being a single mother.”

Cindy expressed appreciation for working and earning money to provide for her hardworking mother.

She gushed, “Being able to work and take care of her is my biggest reward, and it’s the thing that makes me the happiest, so I’m proud and thankful for anything that has gotten me [to where I am.]”

She last posed for Vegan and Cruelty-free skincare brand, Starface.