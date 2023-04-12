Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, recently set the world of social media ablaze as the stunning model went Instagram official with soccer sensation Dele Alli.

It was a match made in heaven, uniting famous faces in fashion and sports for delightful results.

The European beauty shared a carousel of images featuring the two enjoying tender moments.

For those out of the loop, Wolfie Cindy became an overnight sensation thanks to a 2015 Justin Bieber post. Since then, she has developed a cult-like following, known for her striking features, effortless style, and captivating presence.

With 7 million followers on Instagram alone, she has worked with countless high-profile brands and campaigns, including Sports Illustrated Swim last year, solidifying her status as a rising star in the fashion world.

Cindy’s followers appeared delighted by this news, showering the two with likes, comments, and many favorable messages.

Cindy Kimberly makes an Instagram official post with Dele Alli

Cindy’s carousel started with her and Dele rocking fluffy white robes for a shared toothbrushing moment.

The following image featured Dele and Cindy enjoying a warm embrace.

Other pictures showed the young couple, apparently in their honeymoon phase, having fun around the world.

As for Dele, he is no stranger to the spotlight as an accomplished soccer player. Dele played for Tottenham Hotspur, and the England national team. He has achieved great admiration from fans all over the world for his athleticism, charisma, and unique personal style.

Although his career on the field appeared to hit a rut, Dele is clearly winning off the field.

Cindy’s clever caption accompanying the post referenced her lover.

She wrote, “2(⁷) candles 1 dele.”

Cindy Kimberly’s yoga secrets

As a model and the girlfriend of an athlete, Cindy has dedicated a lot of time to fitness. One of Cindy’s favorite workouts is yoga — she regularly shares updates from the gym with her mat in hand.

The model talked to Vogue about her fitness necessities, and Cindy called out Alo as a quality yoga mat manufacturer.

Cindy revealed, “When I started doing yoga, I thought all mats were the same—just something you put down to separate your body from being on the ground.”

However, according to Cindy, the mat matters. She explained that a quality mat was the key to success.

She continued, “But your yoga mat is actually a crucial part of your yoga journey and making sure that your poses and movements are proper and safe.”

Cindy referenced her mat of choice, the Alo Yoga Warrior mat, which retails for $100.