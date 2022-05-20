Cindy Kimberly goes buns out on the beach in bikini

Cindy Kimberly Sports Illustrated Swim. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly continues to ride the wave of attention from her highly-coveted Sports Illustrated Swim photoshoot.

Cindy, who catapulted to social media fame after a Justin Bieber post, shared finished pictures from the SI shoot and some behind-the-scenes polaroids. She was in good company as the cover girls for the swim edition included Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk.

The model and influencer opened up about struggles with depression and encouraged others to have honest discourse about mental health. She also revealed how rewarding it was to take care of her mother, who raised Cindy alone.

The sky is the limit for Cindy, who is among the class of Sports Illustrated rookies this year.

Cindy Kimberly gets cheeky for Sports Illustrated

Cindy Kimberly shared a beach bikini photo with her 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated rookie, who previously appeared in GQ and Maxim, shared cheeky photos from the shoot in Barbados.

The photos featured Cindy as she was tummy-first on the white sand beaches of Barbados. She arched her back, twisted her neck, and looked at the camera.

Her light eyes were mesmerizing as she posed for the camera with her dark hair cascading down her back. She left a simple peach emoji in the caption to describe the photo and her famous derriere.

As expected her comments section was flooded with compliments.

Cindy Kimberly shares behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated; talks about upbringing

The model shared a behind-the-scenes look at her SI Swim photoshoot. She explained that the shoot was a dream since age 17 and expressed pride about her dream finally coming true.

She captioned the photo, “bts of @si_swimsuit2022 🥺🥺 apart from this being an amazing experience just for the fact that I dreamt of this since I was 17 and we got to shoot it in barbados and i got to live out my rihnavy dreams.”

Cindy, who goes by Wolfie Cindy on social media, got vulnerable with Sports Illustrated.

In an interview with the magazine, Cindy discussed her upbringing with a single mother. She said, “My mom struggled a lot to raise [me] being a single mother.”

Cindy said taking care of her mom is incredibly rewarding, and she expressed gratitude for her mama. She shared, “Being able to work and take care of her is my biggest reward, and it’s the thing that makes me the happiest, so I’m proud and thankful for anything that has gotten me [to where I am].”

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Edition is out now.