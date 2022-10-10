Cindy Kimberly goes braless to say ‘bye September’

Cindy Kimberly was fabulous in a sweet goodbye to September post. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, looked gorgeous in a brand new share with previously unseen shots from the month of September.

She posted a “photo dump” for her 7 million fans and followers while detailing the happenings from the first month of autumn.

Cindy shared a few looks and referenced her recent appearances at fashion week with a meme.

The gorgeous model and creative talent looked fabulous in the shots, which had a heavy emphasis on all things fashion.

The first photo was a selfie of Cindy as she posed with her head tilted slightly.

She wore a white fur sherpa and matching knee-high boots made of white leather. Cindy sported her dark hair with bangs in a straight style.

Cindy Kimberly stuns in braless share

Cindy’s light eyes featured winged eyeliner, and she wore sparkly eyeshadow with a slight blush. Cindy rocked the overlined lip look that she sported frequently.

The next shot featured Cindy on her stomach with designer goods surrounding her. She wore a white slip dress and kicked her legs in the air.

Her eyes were slightly closed as she gave her best Billie Eilish impression with a hand underneath her chin. The backless gown had a satin finish with a gorgeous color that contrasted against the carpeted floor. Behind Cindy was a velvet couch with a blue and red pillow.

Two patent leather Chanel bags were sitting by her side, and a few pairs of designer shoes, including a beautiful set by Alexander Wang.

Another shot featured Cindy and a Revolve model companion in the back of a New York City taxi with long cigarettes in hand. The ladies sparkled in the glamorous black-and-white photo.

Her caption read, “ɹǝq︎ɯǝʇd︎ǝs︎ ǝʎq︎ 🐇🦴 @revolve.”

As Cindy wished September farewell, she reminded fans of some highlights from the month.

Cindy Kimberly’s busy September 2022

September was a booked and busy month for Cindy, who celebrated her first year as a Sports Illustrated model in May.

She appeared at New York Fashion Week, where she documented her entire experience, from landing in Manhattan to attending events in a see-through dress.

She also served as the closing model for Maison Palais, where she rocked a sheer wedding dress for the label. New York Fashion Week wasn’t the only fashion week she attended, however.

Cindy spent 24 hours in Paris, hitting a YSL show, where she took photos outside the event and from inside her hotel room.

As October rolls full steam ahead, fans can only guess what the social media star will do next.