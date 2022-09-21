Cindy Kimberly goes braless to give ‘Spanish woman realness’

Model Cindy Kimberly shows her natural beauty with a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, looked gorgeous in a tube top and matching skirt as the Spanish stunner shared her natural beauty.

Taking a page from Kourtney Kardashian’s book, she appeared in her natural state with a mirror selfie.

Cindy took to her Instagram Stories to share a beautiful mirror selfie for her fans.

The model recently appeared at New York Fashion Week, where she closed a show for Maison Palais. She also attended some events for Revolve in a jaw-dropping sheer outfit.

Now it’s on to the next for Cindy, who kept Instagram followers in the loop with the latest share.

She wore head-to-toe pink with a strapless crop top and matching maxi skirt, which revealed her toned obliques and natural curves.

Cindy Kimberly poses for mirror selfie

The model and influencer pivoted her hips and held her iPhone in one hand while letting the other fall to her side. She gazed at her phone as she posed for the picture with her long dark locks in a center part, tucked behind her ears.

Cindy went light on the accessories, wearing just a cross necklace and a handbag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind Cindy, there was another mirror in a circular shape, an area rug, and a dark brown dresser.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy added white text over the photo, reading, “giving spanish woman realness.”

The Sports Illustrated rookie recently revealed there was more than met the eye, especially involving mental health awareness.

Cindy Kimberly talks mental health with Sports Illustrated

Cindy Kimberly told Sports Illustrated about her mental health journey.

She opened up about her struggles and explained that by doing so, she hoped to start a dialogue and remove the stigma attached to mental health.

Cindy revealed, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know for a fact that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me. So I try to be open about it because I hope someone out there might identify with it and realize they’re not alone.”

She continued, “I like being open about the fact that I don’t know what I’m doing most of the time.”

Cindy added: “Because I think everyone is and if we were just honest about it, the pressure of having to behave like a ‘functioning human in society’ wouldn’t feel as terrifying.”

Her interview illustrated that she was not just a pretty face but also a person with depth and real-life issues.