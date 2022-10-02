Cindy Kimberly goes braless in white lace for game

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, enjoys some fun as she gets stylish at a game. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, looked gorgeous as she enjoyed some sports action from front row seats.

She shared a photo of her adventures on her Instagram Stories, where she has 7 million fans and followers.

Cindy rocked a white sleeveless crop top with lace overlay and a green ribbon. She paired the white crop top with simple jeans as she dressed the look down and looked chic yet casual.

She rocked lipstick on her plump pout and added lip liner for extra drama. She also had slightly smoky eyes with winged eyeliner.

Her thick dark locks were slicked back into a ponytail with her baby hairs laid.

She sported gold jewelry, including a ring on her index finger, a matching watch, and hoop earrings. Her nails featured a beautiful gray metallic color.

Wolfie Cindy posed on the barrier between the field and the crowd and smiled slightly with her hands on the wall and a drink beside her.

The score was 0 to 0 with no time on the clock, indicating that the game had not yet begun.

Cindy is reportedly dating famous soccer player Dele Alli, and it looks like she was in attendance at one of his games. Delle plays for Beşiktaş, a Turkish soccer club that played against Fenerbahçe today. Eagle-eyed fans could see the logos from each team behind Cindy on the jumbotron.

Although Cindy’s love life is exciting, her career life is also thriving.

Cindy Kimberly’s exciting year of 2022

Cindy earned a cult following on social media in 2016 after Justin Bieber posted her photo and asked fans to identify her.

Since then, she has graced the pages of magazines and slowly built her name. This year has been particularly exciting for the influencer because she has reached a few milestones.

She appeared in Sports Illustrated Swim as a rookie this year and revealed that the accomplishment had been a dream since she was 17. She also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival a few weeks after her Sports Illustrated pictures went public.

Last month, the model attended New York Fashion Week, where she closed a show for Maison Palais in a white-sheer dress. A few days ago, the Spanish stunner enjoyed 24 hours in Paris for the YSL show and documented the experience.