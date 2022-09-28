Cindy Kimberly goes braless in black blazer at YSL

Cindy Kimberly arrives in The City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, jetted off to Paris, where she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower before the latest YSL show for Paris Fashion Week.

The model and influencer has been busy with her blooming fashion career. She closed out a Maison Palais show during New York Fashion Week a few weeks ago.

However, Cindy’s latest appearance was not on the catwalk but as a guest for the magnificent show.

Along with many other well-known names, like Hailey Bieber, Cindy posed for photographers at the famous Place du Trocadéro.

The iconic background had a temporary new addition with a YSL sign accompanying the illuminated Eiffel Tower and serving as a brilliant background.

Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz, Cindy, Hailey, and other fashionistas, had the honor of watching designer Anthony Vaccarello’s designs for the French fashion brand. YSL brought back the iconic hooded dress, also known as a capuche. The Grace Jones-esque pieces featured sheer material, signaling that the see-through trend may continue through 2023.

As for Cindy, she didn’t go sheer at this event, but she did rock a braless blazer look.

Cindy Kimberly stuns at Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week

Cindy turned heads in a black blazer with matching slacks and nothing underneath.

Her long dark tresses featured loose waves, and she sported a bold red lip in the video.

Cameras caught the model as she struck a few poses, to the paparazzi’s delight.

Cindy re-shared the video on her Instagram Story after it appeared on a page for her agency.

Cindy appears confident as a beautiful model with the world at her fingertips, but the European beauty has been open about her mental health struggles.

Cindy Kimberly gets vulnerable about past mental health struggles

Cindy was a guest on Charlotte D’Alessio’s podcast, Good & Evil, where she discussed her upbringing and depression.

The model shared that she was raised by a single mother and grew up very poor, contributing to her mental health problems.

Cindy revealed, “I just was really scared of life. I thought life was really scary. I was just thinking of my past and how scary it was.”

She explained, “It got to a point where [I] was like, ‘I think I need to go to a psychologist.'”

She revealed that she started therapy and meditation, which changed her life.

Now Cindy fully supports her mother and herself and admits the pressure could be a lot to handle since she has nothing to fall back on if she doesn’t succeed.