Cindy Kimberly gets hot in bikini with massive snake

Cindy Kimberly showed off her fearless side as the hot influencer played with fire.

Cindy, aka Wolfie Cindy, posed in a bikini for a post that coincided with Halloween.

The model posted the photo on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 7 million followers on the platform.

While the photo was awe-inspiring, one substantial accessory took the shot to the next level — Cindy had a snake draped on her shoulders in the visually pleasing picture.

The snake slithered on Cindy’s arms in a captivating manner as the two looked comfortable with one another.

The Sports Illustrated model rocked a brown two-piece illuminated by the fake flames to her rear.

Cindy Kimberly in a brown bikini plays with fire

The top featured ruching, adding a feminine touch to the garment. There were also carefully-placed pearls on the swimsuit, including at the center of the bikini top, creating an elegant vibe.

The model tilted her head slightly as she parted her glossy lips and struck a pose.

Cindy’s skin glistened as she appeared to feel the heat.

The photo received 192k likes and plenty more comments from her fans. Some of those followers quickly pointed out Cindy’s source of inspiration.

One commenter wrote, “Salma Hayek reference.”

Another commented, “FROM DUSK TILL DAWN OMFG.”

As Cindy revealed in the caption, she was the director of her latest shot.

The model has demonstrated incredible artistic ability on her social media accounts, with sketches and paintings she has posted in the past. Furthermore, Cindy has verbalized the importance of art in her daily life.

Cindy Kimberly talks about her art

While Cindy’s recent work served as a tangible display of her artistic prowess, the model has previously discussed her knack for creativity.

She appeared as a rookie in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition, with Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Ciara gracing the cover.

Cindy explained in an interview accompanying the shoot, “I’m not the most social person; I’m an introvert, so I feel the most energized when I spend time alone doing the things I like, and everything I like is mostly creative, even cooking, which I love.”

Another creative activity Cindy has enjoyed throughout the year has been her art.

She experienced a full-circle moment while shooting Sports Illustrated in Barbados, the home country of Rihanna. As it turns out, Rihanna was also the subject of Cindy’s sketches throughout the years.

Cindy felt deeply touched as she toured Barbados and shared, “This is my sketchbook that I’ve had for three years. I have a bunch, but this one actually happens to have a sketch of Rihanna that I did because I love her so much.”

At just 23 years old, the model still has her life ahead of her as she evolves as a creator and an artist.