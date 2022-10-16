Cindy Kimberly poses in bed for a cheeky skirt share. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Twitter

Cindy Kimberly, or Wolfie Cindy as she is called online, was stunning as she struck a few poses on a bed with a miniskirt and heels.

She treated her seven million Instagram fans and followers to two posts with multiple photos in each.

The posts featured Cindy on a bed with a black skirt and jacket, as she added an element of sass to the elegant attire with a cheeky share.

The model and influencer was simply glowing in the shots as she caught up on current events, sipped tea, and stopped to smell the roses.

The multicultural beauty let the photos speak for themselves, opting for one caption-less shot and another with a simple emoji.

Cindy recently bid farewell to September, but October might be a great month for the influencer.

Cindy Kimberly poses in skirt on bed

The first photo featured Cindy as she looked at the camera. She wore Miu Miu heels, which she kicked up in the air. Her long dark tresses cascaded down her back.

She wore a tweed blazer with a matching skirt. The wallpaper behind her matched the bed frame, adding a gorgeous illusion to the shots.

A swipe right showed Cindy climb off the bed and onto the ground, where she grabbed a bouquet of white roses. She crouched on the ground and posed with the beautiful floral arrangement.

The flowers on the wallpaper, combined with the ones in Cindy’s hands, created a magnificent shot.

For the next share, Cindy got cheeky as she posed with a newspaper in hand.

She crossed her legs behind her and lounged on the hotel bed with a tray featuring tea, hot water, and sweetener on one side. On the other side was a computer and a copy of The New York Times.

The paper was appropriately opened to the culture section, as Cindy has been known as a multicultural woman.

Cindy Kimberly’s humble beginnings

Justin Bieber famously posted a photo of Cindy Kimberly and demanded to know who she was. Ever since that fateful post, Cindy has enjoyed a following of millions.

The Daily Mail quickly investigated to find out who the girl who caught Justin’s eye was.

The publication learned that Cindy originated from the Netherlands but moved to Spain, where she worked as a babysitter. At the time, she earned just £2.90 an hour– nearly $3 USD.

However, things have changed for Cindy, who has supported her mother for years thanks to her modeling career.