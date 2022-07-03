Cindy Kimberly bares beach buns in thong bikini

Model Cindy Kimberly is playing in the sand showing off her beach buns in a thong. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly’s “Hot Girl Summer” is just getting started. Although her famous spread in Sports Illustrated came out in May, she has been going ever since, with appearances and red carpet moments. She attended the Cannes Film Festival, and now it is time for some R & R for the star.

The influencer, who first became well-known when Justin Bieber posted her picture and demanded to know who she was, has taken the internet by storm in her short run of fame.

She goes by Wolfie Cindy on Instagram and Tumblr, where she has since dominated as an influencer.

She posed on white-sand beaches with the younger sister of Chantel Jeffries, but all eyes were on Cindy.

Cindy Kimberly crawls on the white sand beach in a yellow bikini

Cindy showed off her bikini body in a playful white sand photo shoot with her friend.

She wore a yellow string bikini and struck silly poses with seashells. Cindy offered a cheeky rear view as she kneeled in the sand, much to the delight of viewers.

Cindy debuted a new manicure that featured turquoise acrylics and pearl detailing.

Cindy let the photos and some emojis do the talking, with a seashell emoji and sparkling star as the caption.

Cindy Kimberly is a Sports Illustrated Rookie in 2022

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, made quite a splash as a rookie for the Sports Illustrated swim edition this year. Although cover girls Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk garnered attention, Cindy also commanded headlines with her exotic beauty.

With beautiful Barbados as the backdrop, Cindy posed on the beach in front of photographer Ben Watts.

Cindy showed there is more to her than just perfect looks and offered some insight into her mental health struggles.

Cindy told Sports Illustrated, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know, for a fact, that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me.”

Cindy shared that she has made progress in her battle against depression. She said, “I feel very proud that I’ve gotten this far in my mental health and life in general. I’m proud of myself every day. I’m proud of every single job I’ve ever had—small or big.”

Cindy continues to progress, and fans are here for it.