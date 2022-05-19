Cindy Kimberly arches back in white thong bikini

Cindy Kimberly Sports Illustrated. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition, as the worldly model is a 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie this year.

The model and influencer was catapulted to social media fame when in 2015, Justin Bieber posted her photo and demanded to know who she was. Cindy showed off her flawless body, beautiful eyes, and perfect-bronzed skin as she posed in Barbados for the shoot.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition featured big names like Kim Kardashian and Ciara, and lesser-known names like Cindy.

Cindy has shared her struggles with mental health issues on social media, and she went into more detail in an interview with the magazine. The model who has appeared in GQ and Maxim said that Sports Illustrated was on her dream list of accomplishments.

Cindy Kimberly poses in bikini for 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim

Cindy Kimberly made her first appearance in Sports Illustrated, and she looked phenomenal.

The dark-haired, light-eyed model looked exotic as she posed in multiple swimsuits and played in the sand.

Cindy arched her back and placed her hands above her buns as her loose curls blew in the wind. She wore a white t-shirt, but all eyes were on the rearview as her buns baked under the sun.

Gabrielle Pires, the bikini designer featured in the shot, shared photos from the shoot on her Instagram.

Cindy also shared the photos on her Instagram and received compliments from fans and colleagues.

The Sports Illustrated shoot was photographed by Ben Watts on the white sand beaches of Barbados.

Cindy Kimberly gets honest about mental health

Cindy Kimberly aka “Wolfie Cindy,” has discussed her mental health on Twitter and Tumblr. She became vulnerable for Sports Illustrated and discussed her depression and coping mechanisms.

Cindy told Sports Illustrated, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know, for a fact, that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me.

She opened up about her struggles to help others with similar issues. She said, “So I try to be open about it because I hope someone out there might identify with it and realize they’re not alone.”

She shared that she is learning as she goes, “I like being open about the fact that I don’t know what I’m doing most of the time, how I’m figuring it out as I go, how I doubt myself and my place in the world or the world itself.”

She felt that transparency and the removal of facades would make the world a better place. She mused, “Because I think everyone is and if we were just honest about it, the pressure of having to behave like a ‘functioning human in society’ wouldn’t feel as terrifying.”

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Edition hit newsstands today.