Cindy Kimberly arches back in plaid bikini

Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy lounged under the sun in a blue and white bikini ahead of the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The latest share comes after a segment with Cindy in Sports Illustrated made the rounds on social media.

The clip featured the model in Rihanna’s native Barbados as she soaked up the sun and showed viewers a good time.

Behind Cindy in the far distance were mountains and blue skies decorated with thin white clouds.

In the closer distance were a gated-off pool area, lounge chairs, and umbrellas for patrons to enjoy the pool.

The Sports Illustrated 2022 rookie rested on her elbows and threw back her head in a photo shared on her Instagram Story. She pointed one foot and bent one knee in the tiny ensemble. She tagged her manager, Ramon Jordan, who appeared in the pool, laser-focused on the camera.

The model reached instant social media fame when, in 2015, Justin Bieber posted her photo and asked fans who she was. She lived in a small town near Spain at the time but was quickly summoned to the country’s capital where she walked Madrid fashion week.

Cindy Kimberly is dating a famous soccer player

According to The Daily Mail, Cindy Kimberly is a taken woman.

The gorgeous model, who previously dated Neels Visser, another model, and influencer, has moved on to a soccer player.

Cindy dates Dele Alli, an England native who plays as an attacking midfielder. At the end of August, he went “on loan” to Beşiktaş, a Süper Lig soccer club with the option to buy.

Cindy and Dele went public in June when they were spotted packing on the PDA and later went to a museum together.

Cindy Kimberly tours Barbados during Independence Day for Sports Illustrated

Cindy Kimberly appeared in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition shot in Barbados. The model expressed excitement over the accomplishment and shared her love for the Bajan singer, Rihanna.

The magazine recently dropped a segment featuring Cindy as she got to know the exotic country.

Cindy gushed to the camera, “I want you to know how meaningful this is to me. This is my sketchbook that I’ve had for three years. I have a bunch, but this one actually happens to have a sketch of Rihanna that I did because I love her so much.”

Cindy continued, “I hope the day I meet Rihanna, I know exactly where to go.”