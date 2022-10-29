Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy revealed a new campaign as she rocked H&M for a new collection. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly allowed her artistic knowledge to shine in a recent shoot inspired by creativity, and although the post was an advertisement, it was captivating and unique.

Cindy took to social media to reveal a new campaign with H&M.

The European beauty looked slightly different in the side-by-side photos, which may have had some of her followers seeing double.

The model uploaded a double image of herself for her 7 million Instagram followers.

Cindy appeared to be wearing nothing but a pink coat made out of a plastic-like material. The coat featured buttons on the sleeves and one to hold the garment closed.

The influencer, who previously revealed her passion for art, explained the concept for the shoot in her caption.

Cindy Kimberly’s gorgeous H&M shoot

Cindy carried a bouquet of flowers as she posed in front of the camera, and created the illusion that she was twinning with herself.

On the left, Cindy looked directly at the camera with both hands holding the bouquet. On the right, Cindy tilted her head slightly and placed a hand on her hip, revealing pink chrome nail polish.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cindy’s dark hair was styled in soft curls, and she sported over-lined lips as she pouted for the camera.

The shoot’s theme was reality meeting surreality, and Cindy evoked this with her double image while her tanned skin glowed underneath the pink jacket.

Her caption read, “Reality and surreality coming together for the new H&M Studio Limited Edition collection, launching today, 27th October, in the US @hm #HMstudio. #ad.”

Cindy Kimberly’s Sports Illustrated Calendar

Cindy’s 2022 shoot in Sports Illustrated Swim as a rookie was an amazing career achievement as she appeared in the magazine fronted by Kim Kardashian and Ciara.

Cindy’s recent calendar reveal was the cherry on top for the gorgeous model, who has continued to reach new career highs.

She announced the news about the calendar earlier this week, with a photo featuring her on a beach in Barbados. She wore a green bikini top with ruffles lining the bottom of each side.

Cindy sported matching green bottoms, which were extra stringy.

The sun touched Cindy’s bronzed skin and added a beautiful touch to the stunning shoot captured by Ben Watts.

With less than one week before Cindy’s 24th birthday, it appears that she is heading into her new age on a high note.