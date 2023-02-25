Summer bodies are made in the winter, and Cindy Kimberly is getting in shape before a trip to the Bahamas.

The social media influencer shared pictures of her adventures on her Instagram Stories.

Although her 7 million fans could not publicly comment or like, it would be fair to assume that a decent portion appreciated the shots.

Cindy and a pal hit the gym, taking selfies as the ladies did Pilates and worked up a sweat.

As fans of Cindy likely recall, the influencer was with her close friend, Chantel Jeffries’ sister, Selah.

Cindy rocked head-to-toe black, and Selah sported head-to-toe pink.

Cindy Kimberly hits the gym in Alo Yoga sportswear

Although the picture wasn’t an official advertisement for Alo, Cindy has worked with the brand before.

Cindy wore the Alo 5″ Airlift High-Waist Laser Cut Speedy Short in Black, retailing for $74. The beauty also wore the Alo Airmesh Venus Bralette in Black, retailing for $44.

Cindy Kimberly hits the gym with her friend, Selah Jeffries. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Meanwhile, Selah wore the Alo Airlift Laser Cut Speedy Bra Tank in Mars Clay, retailing for $78. She paired the top with the Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in Mars Clay, retailing for $128. The leggings promote micro-performance with double-knit Airlift fabric for a breathable vibe.

Behind the ladies, the gym was empty, featuring rows of equipment.

Later, Cindy took a solo shot from the bathroom, looking gorgeous and refreshed.

Cindy Kimberly takes a selfie after hitting the gym with her friend, Selah Jeffries. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy, who goes by Wolfie Cindy on social media, became well-known after Justin Bieber posted her picture and asked fans to determine her identity. The Beliebers were on the case, quickly finding Cindy, who lived in Spain. Although Cindy was only 17 years old at the time — she landed a spot at Madrid Fashion Week, and the rest was history.

One of Cindy’s high-profile gigs included her 2022 Sports Illustrated shoot.

Cindy Kimberly is a 2022 Sports Illustrated rookie

Cindy Kimberly appeared in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition, where she wore multiple bikinis and posed on the beaches of Barbados.

Although Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk were the cover girls, Cindy made quite a splash in the publication.

Cindy became the face of the Sports Illustrated Swim Calendar for 2023.

The model announced the news with a social media post and expressed her excitement.

She wrote, “hi 🥺🥰 @si_swimsuit @mj_day best surprise to wake up to!!!”

The future looks bright for Cindy Kimberly, and there is no telling what she might do next.