Cindy Crawford is one of the world’s most famous supermodels, and despite her career taking off in the 80s and 90s, she’s still a household name today.

Making the covers of magazines like Vogue, W, People, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Elle increased her fame with everyday fans while walking the runway for brands like Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, and Calvin Klein put her name front and center in the fashion industry.

These days, Cindy has stayed relevant by keeping up with her social media pages, boasting 7.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

She recently shared an Instagram Story that was a tribute to Manfred Thierry Mugler, the fashion designer, creative director, and creative adviser of Mugler.

He passed away on January 23, 2022, from natural causes, and his team made the announcement via Instagram with a simple black picture.

Cindy dedicated a post to him with pictures of herself walking the runway for Mugler and revealed in her caption that the first designer piece she ever bought for herself was a strapless black dress from the brand that made her feel like Marilyn Monroe. She thanked him for all the “fun” he brought to fashion.

The supermodel re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, having posted the original one year ago.

Pic credit: @cindycrawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford dedicated a tribute to fashion designer Thierry Mugler

The original post featured a carousel of three pictures, with the first showing her strutting down the runway in a low-cut, black leather one-piece leotard with a mesh coat on top that flared out at the sides.

Other outfits in the series included a black velvet jacket with diamond embellishments and a green and white gingham romper with a cowgirl hat.

She later shared a separate Instagram post that showed her walking the runway for Mugler and having a fake catfight with other models that, included Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Elaine Irwin, and Yasmin Le Bon.

She captioned the post, “Cat fight on the catwalk 📹 Looking back on one of my favorite #ThierryMugler moments — one year since we lost a legend. ❤️.”

Cindy co-founded Meaningful Beauty

Cindy co-founded Meaningful Beauty, an anti-aging skincare brand that she developed along with skincare specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh in 2005.

On the about page, she claimed she went to see Dr. Sebagh at his clinic in Paris, and after he used a rare melon from the South of France, she saw instant, glowing results.

Thus, they developed Meaningful Beauty, which uses the powerful melon antioxidants in the formulas and are exclusive to the brand.

Meaningful Beauty helps maintain the skin’s youthful looks, as it’s never too early to start, and they claim that “age maintenance” is part of the Meaningful Beauty philosophy.

The brand offers a seven-piece skincare system, so you can try the basic products first, and it’s currently 25% off.

The pack contains various creams and serums, including the Skin Softening Cleanser and the Youth Activating Melon Serum, and with the discount, it’s currently available for $59.96.