Cindy Crawford was pretty in purple for a date night with her husband at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

The supermodel was radiant in the dress, which featured a shiny, purple bodice and a multi-colored skirt that was brought together with a blue and gray belt.

Cindy accessorized her outfit with a couple of necklaces and a bracelet. She carried a gray bag in her left hand while her right hand reached for her husband.

The TV personality elevated her look with black heels, which featured thin black straps around the ankles and toes.

Cindy completed her ensemble with her voluminous brunette hair cascading down her shoulders in subtle waves. Her makeup was pretty, with shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Her husband, Rande Gerber, also looked fantastic with a button-up jacket, dark pants, and black shoes.

Cindy Crawford stuns for a date with Rande Gerber. Pic credit: The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID

Cindy Crawford promotes her health and beauty line

Cindy is a successful model, in part due to her commitment and passion for her health and beauty. She has her own health and beauty line, Meaningful Beauty, to share her secrets with the world.

The businesswoman posted a beautiful image of herself in a bathtub with her locks slicked up in a lathered hairdo to promote the shampoo and conditioner.

Hair hairdo may have had silly Dr. Suess vibes, but even so, Cindy was absolutely radiant. Her skin was glowing, and there was no doubt that her hair would do the same after treatment.

She captioned her post, “Relax and get your young hair back— our age-proof hair care does the work for you! 🧖🏻‍♀️🫧🛁 @meaningfulbeauty.”

The post earned over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Cindy Crawford has hair goals

Cindy’s hair products seem to absolutely work for her, and she can perform the model hair flips to prove it.

The brunette beauty posted a breathtaking video where she flipped her hair back and forth to show off her gorgeous mane. Her luscious locks fell effortlessly over her shoulders in voluminous waves–complete with shine and body.

Of course, Cindy’s makeup was also perfect, with pink lips, defined brows, and rosy cheeks. She sported an all-black outfit so that her hair would do most of the talking.

She captioned her post, “#MBHairGoals ✨ @meaningfulbeauty.” Jazzy music played over the video to drive home Cindy’s hair accomplishments.

The incredible video earned over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments.