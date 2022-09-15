Cindy Crawford stuns in nothing but a bathrobe

Supermodel Cindy Crawford defies age with her stunning beauty while snapping a hotel photo. Pic credit: @cindycrawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford highlighted her effortless beauty while going casual in a bathrobe.

The supermodel looked luxurious as she snapped a bathroom selfie.

Cindy Crawford remains one of the biggest names in modeling after dominating the modeling scene in the 80s and 90s.

She’s still a natural at striking a pose and finding her perfect angles at 56, as her recent photo affirmed.

Cindy’s modeling skills and beauty were passed down to her daughter Kaia Gerber, who has had a successful modeling career of her own.

Cindy’s beauty is ageless as she and Kaia stun equally while gracing runways and magazine covers.

Cindy Crawford is a bathrobe beauty in white

Cindy Crawford took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo from her hotel room.

In the photo, Cindy wore a long white bathrobe as she posed in her lavish hotel bathroom doorway.

One of Cindy’s toned and tanned long legs could be seen poking out of the bathrobe as she leaned against the doorway.

Cindy tilted her head as her brunette hair hung down with pinned-up curls at the top.

Cindy wrote over the photo, “Love a hotel bathroom.”

Pic credit: @cindycrawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford has a girls’ night out with daughter Kaia Gerber

Cindy’s recent post featured her stepping out in style with Kaia Gerber, who recently turned 21.

The model mom and daughter duo posed with author Edward Enninful to celebrate his book A Visible Man.

Cindy looked chic in a burnt orange cowl neck top and a midi pleated skirt. She completed the look with nude heels, a soft-colored clutch, and her brunette tresses hanging just past her shoulders. Cindy also added some sparkle with a chain bracelet, hoop earrings, and a dainty necklace.

Kaia wore a sultry little black dress and ditched the jewelry, letting her glowing skin shine. The mini dress featured spaghetti straps and sheer fabric on top, providing a peek at her rib tattoo.

She completed the look with a pair of strappy black high heels, and her brown hair hung down in a shoulder-length style.

Red roses bordered the photo as Enninful placed his arms around Cindy and Kaia’s waist.

Cindy captioned the post, “Girls night out with @kaiagerber in LA to celebrate @edward_enninful and his brilliant book, #AVisibleMan ❤️ Congrats Edward!”

Time will tell what fashionable styles Cindy and Kaia wear next as they’re sure to deliver.