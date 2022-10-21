Cindy Crawford was stunning in throwback bikini photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Cindy Crawford was gorgeous in Flashback Friday bikini model photos.

One of the bikinis was black with white polka dots and ruffles and the other was solid black, strapless, and featured gold chains at the hips. Both brought out her toned physique and her supermodel body.

Cindy accessorized the solid black bikini with two long black necklaces with large round and gold pendants at the end of both. Her nails were perfectly manicured in each look and her skin was bright and glowing.

The 56-year-old model and actress posed confidently in the throwback photos with her hands on her hips, then up in her hair, behind her back, and then holding another matching necklace. Her overall look was beautiful, self-assured, and beach ready.

Cindy’s brown hair was voluminous, wavy in one bikini look, and straight in the other. Her makeup was classic with red lips, rosy cheeks, and soft eyeliner with a small touch of mascara.

The television personality posted the throwback photos to her Instagram on Friday and included in her caption, “From the @santedorazio archives!” In a few hours, the post earned over 36,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Cindy Crawford had a vacation in Nashville

Cindy posted a series of videos and photos that showcased her amazing time spent in Nashville, Tennessee. The post showed off her time spent at a wedding in a lovely floral and long-sleeved dress, and enjoying a night out on the town in a leather jacket and pants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cindy seemed happy to explore Nashville and to celebrate the occasion with her loved ones and her husband, Rande Gerber. Cindy also showed off some tasty Tennessee food, that included green beans, brisket, and sweet potato fries.

The star captioned her post, “Nashville getaway!” and it earned over 85,000 likes and over 600 comments.

Cindy Crawford appreciates art in New York City

Cindy seems to love traveling, and also recently visited New York City. The superstar posted a picture in front of Andy Warhol art pieces with Danish model, Helena Christensen.

Both looked fabulous, with Helena in a long-sleeved red dress with a thigh-high slit, and Cindy in a black and white sophisticated outfit. It was perfect for the art museum, where Andy Warhol’s art popped behind them.

The post earned over 41,000 likes and over 500 comments.