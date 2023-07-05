Cindy Crawford stuns by the ocean in bikini throwback

Cindy Crawford is throwing it back ’90s style this Fourth of July.

The OG supermodel took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her youth, though if we’re being honest, she looks just as good today as she does in the throwback.

The photo was one from photographer Herb Ritts. Although he has since passed away, his Instagram is alive and well and is filled with shots from Herb’s time behind the camera.

The picture uploaded appeared to be a Polaroid-style photo that Cindy took a picture of herself to share online.

In the picture, Cindy stood in front of the ocean with her hands in her hair as she gave the camera her best model gaze.

Her swimsuit was a two-piece bikini that was mainly black but featured some white polka-dots all over the fabric.

Rather than going for a long caption, Cindy simply wrote, “Long weekend.”

Cindy Crawford stays fit with these workouts

Looking every bit as youthful as she did in the ’90s takes some work, and Cindy isn’t afraid to put that work into her figure.

One exercise that Cindy enjoys is running — and she’ll even make it more challenging by adding stairs to her running exercises. Not only does it burn a lot of calories, but it also works out your legs and abs the entire time.

For her midsection, Cindy tends to do weighted ab exercises to keep herself toned and to keep muscle built. She’s even historically combined her weight training with full-body movements for extensive exercise.

Some other tips include doing things such as lifting her arms while she squats to activate the muscles along her core. She also does step-ups with weights and more advanced ab exercises, such as adding a medicine ball to her Russian twists to force herself to balance more and work harder.

Cindy Crawford promotes YALEA eyewear

In another recent Instagram share, Cindy promoted YALEA eyewear brand while she got some rest and relaxation.

YALEA’s Instagram bio reads that they are “promoting a conscious and independent femininity,” and that’s clear from Cindy’s picture.

In the shot, Cindy is seen lounging in a robe outdoors on a big lounger, looking just as young as ever.

She tagged YALEA in the post, crediting the brand for her stylish shades.

The brand offers a sunwear line as well as an optical-wear line of glasses, so that way women can be stylish with their regular glasses or sunglasses for any occasion.

Although they have an online site, it seems that their products are only available in their physical boutiques across the nation and in Italy.