Supermodel Cindy Crawford pictured posing for photographers at Propel Zero to 1000. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Cindy Crawford posed for striking photos for Vogue Poland, proving she still has the supermodel goods at 56.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Crawford was one of the most successful supermodels in the world and she leveraged her fame to venture into movies and entrepreneurship.

In her heyday, she appeared numerous times on the cover of every fashion and lifestyle magazine of note, including Cosmopolitan, Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle.

Her runway credentials run just as deep working with Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes, Christian Dior, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Michael Kors.

Crawford has maintained a long-term partnership as the ambassador for the watch brand Omega which her daughter model Kaia Gerber has also joined.

The first cover of the Vogue spread is shot in color and shows Crawford in a body-fitted black jumpsuit with a wide-brimmed black hat.

Her famous long legs are ever apparent and she adds her black heels with gold chain links, for truly high-fashion photography.

In the black and white photo cover, Crawford goes for a more racy dress. She wore a silky black dress with a barely visible hood on her head.

The high leg slit makes for a racy snap as Crawford seemingly wears nothing underneath.

She posed with her hands by her shoulders, gazing intently into the camera.

In another snap from the photoshoot, Cindy has her hair all the way up in a well-timed shot as she wears a risque strapless bodysuit.

Cindy Crawford didn’t think she would be modeling at 56

In an interview with W Magazine, Crawford opened up about continuing her modeling career over the age of 50.

She explained how she gets better with age due to her experience.

“Being a model is, in some ways, like being an athlete. It’s a skill, and you get better at it. But, as with an athlete, your physical being changes,” she said to the outlet.

She continued, “I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence in front of the camera that I didn’t have then. And I still like what I do. I never thought I’d be working the way that I am at this stage.”

Cindy Crawford stuns next to her daughter Kaia Gerber for a night out

The pair of models posed with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful at a Los Angeles book launch event in September

Gerber’s inherit genes are ever apparent in the snap as the pair have similar physiques as they both smiled for the camera.

Gerber rocked a skimpy black outfit while her mother went with a long auburn colored skirt and carmine top for a reddish-brown classy fit.