Cindy Crawford shows off incredibly toned legs while lounging in a swimsuit 

Cindy Crawford posts new photos as she lounges in a bathing suit. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Cindy Crawford still has it.

The mom of Kaia Gerber posted a new Instagram photo showing off her toned legs as she reads a book by fellow supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the new sultry shots.

Cindy features a background with exotic greenery in the shot. She wears a bathing suit, robe, shades, and heels as she sits in the lap of luxury.

The new Instagram shots received praise from coworkers and fans.

Cindy Crawford displays toned legs while reading in a swimsuit

Cindy Crawford has amazing legs, and she is not afraid to show them off for the cameras. The supermodel, known for her long legs, displayed her gams for a new picture.

Cindy posted a new Instagram picture to her feed, featuring her lounging in a scenic location. Cindy wears a black bathing suit, black heels that she rests on the table, and black sunglasses. She completes the look with a luxurious white, fluffy robe.

Cindy is reading Captivate, a book curated by Claudia Schiffer.

The photo is supermodel approved.

Pic credit: @cindycrawford/Instagram

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer thanked Cindy in the comments. Cindy tagged Claudia Schiffer and Schiffer’s book in the picture.

Naomi Campbell added some heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Claudia Schiffer’s new book about the ‘90s

Fans wondered about the book that Cindy Crawford appears to be reading.

The book is called Captivate!: Fashion Photography from the ’90s. The book was released in January by Claudia Schiffer and is her first-ever book of curated photographs.

The curation combines legendary fashion photographers, designers, and supermodels of the 90s.

During the ’90s, Schiffer and Crawford were among the world’s first supermodels; the supermodels graced the covers of magazines, were featured in music videos, interviews and dominated the runways.

Other supermodels included Naomi Cambell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

Linda Evangelista’s struggles after beauty treatment left her disfigured

While the other ’90s supermodels continue to work in some capacity, Linda Evangelista has remained reclusive for the past few years. The cause of her absence is that Linda received a cosmetic treatment five years ago that “brutally disfigured” her body. She says she has been unable to work like her fellow models because of the disastrous results.

She received a CoolSculpting procedure that caused her fat cells to harden rather than disappear. This is known as Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia.



Linda Evangelista revealed the results earlier this month for the first time. After spending five years away from the cameras, the supermodel is no longer hiding.