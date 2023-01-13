Cindy Crawford stunned in a throwback from the George Michael Freedom! music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Cindy Crawford’s name is synonymous with the word “supermodel” but she’s part of a list of several models in her time who also share the same moniker.

The brunette bombshell went nude along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, and Christy Turlington in a photo that was taken during the music video for George Michael’s hit song Freedom! ’90.

Cindy posted the throwback image along with a dove emoji, as well as a broken heart and prayer hands to pay tribute to German model Tatjana Patitz who died recently at the age of 56 from breast cancer.

The five supermodels, who if they posed together today would break the internet, were all nude as they sat huddled together in an empty room.

The group first appeared on the cover of the January 1990 edition of British Vogue and was later asked to appear in the Freedom! ’90 music video after George Michael refused to be in it.

The models were seen lip-synching the song, and dancing around an old, abandoned house in scenes that spark incredible nostalgia for the decade.

The song became so popular that George Michael performed it during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, and it later made number 126 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Best Songs of All Time” in 2021.

Cindy Crawford has had a full career, including the iconic Pepsi commercial

Cindy Crawford has had an incredible career throughout her life, having appeared on the cover of several high-fashion and lifestyle magazines, including Vogue, W, People, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Elle.

She has walked the runway for multiple high-fashion brands, including Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Calvin Klein, and Valentino, while appearing in campaigns for Versace, Calvin Klein, Escada, David Yurman, Oscar De La Renta, Balmain, and several more.

One of her most famous campaigns in the ’90s was her Pepsi commercial in which she was seen stepping out of a sports car in a white tank top and denim shorts. She was seen walking up to a vending machine and drinking a Pepsi while two boys looked on, with one telling the other, “Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?”

The commercial became iconic, with James Corden and Cindy even filming a parody of the advertisement in which he also wore the white tank top and denim shorts while helping her fix the machine.

Cindy is the co-founder of Meaningful Beauty

Along with marketing firm Guthy-Renker, Cindy launched Meaningful Beauty in 2004, a skincare brand created for women of every age, though features mostly anti-aging products.

To start, customers can order a seven-piece system that is currently 25% off for $59.96. It targets the lifting and firming of the eyes, fine lines and wrinkles on the face, and brightness and radiance on the neck.

The set includes eye cream, anti-aging day (SPF 30), and night cream, as well as serums for a glowing complexion.