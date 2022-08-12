Cindy Crawford shares gorgeous makeup free age defying selfie

Cindy Crawford at the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Supermodel Cindy Crawford showed off her age-defying look in a stunning new snap.

The 56-year-old went makeup free, showing off her amazing glow with a selfie.

Crawford has recently been spending time at her lake house retreat on Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada, which she shares with her husband, Rande Gerber.

The couple has been married for almost 25 years, and they share two children, Kaia and Presley.

Crawford’s career started in the 80s, and she quickly became one of the highest-paid models.

She continues to attract cosmetic and fashion brand deals as well as venturing into businesses of her own.

Cindy Crawford shows off her youthful appearance in a selfie

The Omega ambassador went makeup free for a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @cindycrawford/Instagram

In the stunning photo, the mother of two dons a sun hat and let her brunette hair flow to the sides of her face.

She appears to be in her garden for the snap and has recently been spending time in her private lake retreat.

Crawford shared a close-up fresh-faced selfie back in June, wearing a similar hat.

Last weekend, the 56-year-old supermodel shared an Instagram video compilation in which she appeared to be having the time of her life with her family at her lavish lake vacation home.

“Feels like summer 🌻,” she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Crawford and her husband, Gerber, rode a jet ski on the picturesque clear waters.

The model showed her slender figure in a white swimsuit with oversized sunglasses and a beige sun hat.

Gerber opted for a baseball cap, a white t-shirt, and a pair of swimming trunks as he took the wheel on the jet ski.

She shared a snap with her longtime hubby, giving fans a glimpse of their lake.

Cindy Crawford talked about guiding her children’s modeling careers

Cindy Crawford’s children Presley and Kaia inherited her looks, with her daughter launching a successful career in modeling.

Kaia Gerber won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards after launching her modeling career at 16 years old.

In an interview with Town and Country magazine, Crawford opened up about guiding her children through the industry.

“They have agents, but I would say for the first year, for sure, everything was 100 percent through me,” Crawford said, continuing:

“Eventually I want to empower them to be in charge of their own careers, but they’re not ready for that yet. Right now they’re mostly, ‘Mom, just tell me what to do.'”