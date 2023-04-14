Cindy Crawford shares epic supermodel throwbacks

Cindy Crawford reminded modern influencers about her supermodel status in an iconic throwback as she showed fans how it was done.

The legendary catwalk star ruled the fashion industry during the ’80s and ’90s as one of the original supermodels. Other supermodels of the time included Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

As for Cindy, she just demonstrated to fans why she became a household name.

The 57-year-old stunner took to Instagram to share an epic three-part throwback featuring some breathtaking images from her illustrious career.

The nostalgic post also paid homage to an integral face in her development as a model.

As a bonus, the post was a visual masterpiece for Cindy’s 7.5 million followers.

Cindy Crawford remembers Victor Skrebneski with a tribute

The post was a tribute to the late Victor Skrebneski, a renowned photographer who helped shape Cindy’s image as one of the most iconic faces in the world. These shots provided insight into Cindy’s early career and formative years, reaffirming her status as a timeless beauty.

The first image in the stunning photo series showcased Cindy wearing her brown tresses in a topknot. With sepia tones creating a classic ambiance, the photo showcased Victor’s ability to masterfully capture the essence of his subjects. In this picture, Cindy exuded a fierce yet feminine aura, embodying the sophistication that gained her global prominence.

A swipe right saw Cindy posing in a black bikini, looking just like her daughter Kaia Gerber. The black-and-white effects, combined with the lighting, invoked definite 90s vibes.

Finally, Cindy completed the trio with an intimate black-and-white portrait. Cindy’s face was partially covered by her bangs, as she looked to the side, with subtle makeup. Again, the photographer captured the essence of Cindy as a powerful woman and model.

Cindy’s caption expressed fondness and admiration for the photographer.

She wrote, “From the #VictorSkrebneski archives 🎞️ Victor was one of the first photographers I ever worked with – we lost him two years ago this month… Still very grateful for everything I learned during these early shoots with him ❤️.”

Cindy’s timeless beauty may be a result of her healthy lifestyle.

Cindy Crawford shares diet and fitness secrets

As one of the most beautiful women to live, Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about a healthy lifestyle.

Cindy spoke with W Magazine, where she shared knowledge with fans about her diet and fitness.

The model admitted that growing up in Indiana, she knew little about dieting. That changed when she moved to New York and began educating herself.

Cindy explained, “… I figured out what works for me. Besides avoiding ‘bad’ carbs such as white bread, etc. …”

Ultimately, Cindy decided to eat healthy 80 percent of the time.

Next, Cindy discussed her fitness habits.

She explained, “These days, I am including Pilates twice a week along with the treadmill and some strength training.”