Cindy Crawford has clearly been enjoying the start of her year, already sharing an entire series of shots from 2023.

Despite many people feeling depressed with the dark winter days and trying to make it through “Blue Monday,” Cindy was all about the smiles and sunshine as she shared pictures that depicted grateful energy.

The supermodel rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s along with a slew of other stunning women, including Naomi Campbell, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, and Kate Moss.

She hasn’t taken her foot off the gas since, and even at 56-years-old, she is still taking the world by storm boasting 7.2 million Instagram followers and showing women how to live long and healthy lives.

Recently she shared a photo dump to her social media page just a month into the new year, and it looks as if she is thoroughly enjoying herself, though living in Malibu during the winter months probably helps with that.

Cindy was seen smiling wide and basking in the sunshine while also showing off her handsome husband, Rande Gerber, as they overlooked an ocean sunset on another day.

Cindy Crawford shared a 2023 photo dump just one month into the year

The supermodel shared some indoor shots as well, including one in which she wore a black wool coat belted in the middle with a silky decorative flower on the front. She appeared to be wearing fishnet stockings underneath and leaned on a wall with a sultry look on her face.

Cindy’s hair was all wet but in a fashionable way, of course, and done by Dimitris Giannetos. She also tagged her stylist Brad Goreski in the shot and her makeup artist Lisa Storey.

She later shared some fun home shots, including a picture of her pet pooch, her toothbrush with Tom’s of Maine toothpaste, and a brown wig.

The model even shared a makeup-free selfie in which she wore a white robe and showed off her bronzed legs as she appeared to be getting ready in another full-length post.

Her most motivational picture came in the form of a shot of herself throwing her head back under the blue sky, with a picture of a sign that said “Thankful” on it.

Cindy captioned the shots, “First photo dump of 2023 💞, and received over 36,000 likes, including from former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio and Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

