Cindy Crawford jumps for joy in tiny black and white bikini

Cindy Crawford is still stunning and her throwback pics are incredible too. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cindy Crawford made her mark as one of the most popular supermodels of the 80s and 90s and in a recent photo share, she’s showing fans exactly why.

She’s so iconic that Crawford has graced the cover of Vogue magazine 18 times over the course of her career.

On Friday, she shared a #FBF picture, meaning flashback Friday, and gave fans a glimpse of just one of her Vogue photo shoots, sharing how the photos were made back in the day.

In this epic photo, we see Cindy Crawford, who was much younger at the time, as she posed with her arms straight out and her hands wide open. She had a big smile on her face while wearing large sunglasses and a tiny, strapless black and white striped bikini.

Sitting in the shallow water in front of her, a man had his back to the camera while Crawford posed. He splashed water up and at her while the camera clicked, looking for that perfect shot.

The second photo showed Crawford again, modeling the same bikini and with the same hairstyle and sunglasses, but this time, it was a shot from the magazine she appeared in, showing off the final product.

Crawford tagged photographer Stewart Shining in the photo as well as Vogue magazine.

Cindy Crawford is queen of the throwbacks

This black and white bikini photo isn’t the first throwback shared by Cindy Crawford, not even close.

The 56-year-old supermodel loves to show off her work, often sharing old photos and reminding us of her glory days.

In fact, she shared another jaw-dropping photo last month that came from the July 1998 issue of Elle magazine. In it, Cindy is wearing a simple blue one-piece swimsuit, and she’s posing on her hands and knees while looking away from the camera.

The muscle tone in her arms is a focal point as her hands sit flat on the ground, facing each other.

Cindy also shares current photos and poses makeup free

While Crawford may be the queen of throwbacks, she also likes to dazzle us with current photos like the one you can see here.

In it, Crawford is makeup free and fresh faced while her hair flows naturally from under a straw hat. Proving she doesn’t need a glam squad to enhance her beauty, she captioned the picture, “Summer skin.”

The beauty guru tagged Meaningful Beauty, the beauty brand she founded back in 2005 with Jean-Louis Sebagh.

Clearly, Crawford was just showing fans how well the skincare line works and was using herself as the model.