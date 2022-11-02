Cindy Crawford stuns on the 2019 Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cindy Crawford looks incredible in a new photoshoot.

She wore three different chic looks for the November Los Angeles issue of Haute Living, and she did not disappoint.

For the main look, she posed in an unbuttoned black top with a lingerie bralette underneath.

The model was all smiles in the second look with a white bodysuit, a black shirt on top, and black heels.

She went braless in the last look of the photoshoot in a black long-sleeve maxi dress and a silver necklace.

From her bikini looks to matching robes with her daughter, Cindy has shown that she is still a fashionista.

Cindy Crawford’s Vogue cover

Cindy is most known for her magazine covers and added another to her collection. A few days ago, she was the cover model for the recent issue of Vogue Polska.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the cover, the model wore a skintight black dress that trailed into a hair cover at the top. She paired it with an oversized black fedora and black heels with gold chain straps.

In the second look for the photo shoot, Cindy showed off her toned runway legs in a plunging black dress with a thigh-high cutout. She complemented the gown with clear heels with a black flower on the front of each shoe.

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Kevin Ryan, who has also worked with actresses Dakota Johnson and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Cindy Crawford’s skin secrets

From the start of her successful modeling career in the early 90s to now, Cindy still has maintained clear skin. And she credits this to her own skincare company Meaningful Beauty.

She founded the anti-aging company back in 2004, and it features everything from cruelty-free cleansers to eye treatments.

The company also advertises a 60-day money-back guarantee for every customer. Its currently co-owned by the company Guthy-Renker.

The model recently opened up on why she decided to start the company and how it still relates to her now.

In an interview with W Magazine, she said, “Part of the reason I created Meaningful Beauty was to have a simple skincare routine that I knew was giving me everything I needed. Nothing much has changed during these pandemic days.”

She even revealed her go-to skin products. “I always use the Youth Activating Melon Serum (and now eye serum) and then top off with Meaningful Beauty Anti-aging Day creme with Environmental Protection—this protects my skin from blue light exposure from all my Zoom calls) and, of course, an SPF of 30.”

Meaningful Beauty is available on its online website and at Ulta Beauty stores.