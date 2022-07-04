Cindy Crawford in plunging swimsuit arches back for throwback pic

Cindy Crawford took to her Instagram page to kick off the 4th of July with a bang as she threw it back to 1998 for an epic swimsuit pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Cindy Crawford got the 4th of July started with a bang as she shared an epic throwback snap with her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

Showing herself posing in a sexy one-piece with a dramatic plunging neckline, Cindy proved that she knows how to get hearts racing and ring in Independence Day in style.

Cindy posed in a plunging swimsuit for a jaw-dropping throwback pic

The super-famous 80s and 90s model, who got her start at the age of 16 in Chicago doing shoots for Vogue before they instituted their 18-and-over age policy, brought fans all the way back to 1998 for her recent social media share.

Posing in what might be deemed a relatively simple one-piece swimsuit, Cindy showed off her mad skills by rocking the suit in such a way as to make the attire pop off-page while demonstrating that models don’t need skimpy wear to look sensational.

Giving a shout-out to famed photographer Gilles Bensimon, who has worked with the likes of Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, Cindy slayed in an ocean-blue suit with a low-cut neckline and thin shoulder straps.

Cindy could be seen pushing her back up with her arms, which went straight down at her sides for some major flexing to thrust her upper torso into a sensual arch as she leaned into the floor, her bent knees splaying out to give a wide view of her lower half.

Cindy revealed her secret for staying fit

Having been in the spotlight as one of modeling’s most infamous faces for a time frame that spans decades, her adorable beauty mark being envied by many women over the years, Cindy has also remained a fitness icon in her own right.

Last summer, Cindy shared some of her secrets with her Instagram followers, giving a little run-down and step-by-step of her regimen to stay in shape.

With a routine chock-a-block full of hardcore exercises to keep her muscles lean and strong, Cindy demonstrated some impressive squats, bends, bicycle crunches, and planking, among many other moves.

Sharing another motivational workout video on Instagram, Cindy also revealed that getting in good cardio sessions is also the key to her success as she cranked up the sweat with a staircase-running set.

As with many celebs, Cindy also adheres to a healthy-eating plan, following an 80/20 diet in which she consumes clean, pure, low-calorie meals most of the week while allowing for a small percentage of the time to be filled with treats and cheats.

Cindy’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, has also been modeling since her teenage years and dominates the runway alongside fellow models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.