Cindy Crawford pictured at the Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening Weekend At Palms Casino Resort. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cindy Crawford goes for a shower to make a new announcement about her popular hair products.

The supermodel capitalized on her success as a fashion model to expand into entrepreneurship.

In 2005, Crawford launched a line of beauty products with skincare specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh called Meaningful Beauty.

While their products focus on achieving younger-looking skin, Crawford is known for her luscious hair.

She announced that Meaningful Beauty is restocking its shampoo and conditioner next month in a video.

Cindy shared the news on Instagram and dropped her towel to hop in the shower in a video to promote the products.

“@meaningfulbeauty Shampoo and Conditioner is officially being restocked in January – perfect way to start the new year 🧖🏻‍♀️✨ #MBhairgoals,” she wrote in the caption.

Cindy Crawford opens up about embracing her age in a new interview

Crawford sat down with Haute Living to open up about her transition from supermodel to entrepreneur.

During the conversation, she opened up about her age-defying look at 56 and how it affected her skincare brand Meaningful Beauty.

“Even in my Meaningful Beauty infomercial, they used to say, ‘She hasn’t aged’ and they would show side-by-sides. And I’d tell them to stop, because it puts too much pressure on me. I know all the ways that I’ve aged, she said, continuing:

“My face has gotten much thinner; my mouth isn’t as full. Being told I’m ageless isn’t right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture.”

She went on to discuss how she evolved with age and the unexpected lasting power of her modeling career.

The supermodel has also found success with the Cindy Crawford Home collection, which the outlet notes grosses $350 million annually in retail sales.

She had also written a best-selling book and holds long-term contracts with brands such as Omega, Revlon, and Pepsi.

Cindy Crawford and her family support daughter Kaia Gerber at the Celine fashion show

Cindy is a proud mother as she steps out with her husband and son to support her model daughter Kaia Gerber as she hit the Celine runway in their Los Angeles show.

She shared a video of her family getting ready to attend the show, as well as a glimpse of Kaia hitting the runway.

The supermodel wore a sparkly sheer silver minidress with a black leather bustier underneath. She paired it with black platform boots and matching a clutch. Her husband Rande went for an all-black ensemble, as did her son Presley.