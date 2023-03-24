Cindy Crawford shared a stunning throwback snap this week.

The original supermodel, who shot to fame in the 80s and 90s, posted a photo for her 7.4 million followers showing her during a past photoshoot. She was shrouded in a dark purple garment with her bare shoulders on show.

Her long brown hair was piled on top of her head in a messy style that was popular in the 1980s as she smiled for the camera, showing off the small mole above her upper lip that she is known for.

Cindy, now 57 years old, tagged the photographer Sante D’Orazio and wrote, “@santedorazio just sent me this one from his archives 🖤 #FBF.”

Sante also shared the throwback photo and wrote, “#Cindy @cindycrawford 80s always sexy, always beautiful! ✨🌟💕🌸from my archive.”

The post gained over 11,000 likes as of this writing, proving that she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Cindy Crawford shares how she stays in shape

Cindy still looks great in her fifties and recently she shared her workout routine in an interview with The Cut.

The Super admitted that she likes to do a mixture of exercises, usually 20 minutes of cardio before moving on to weights.

She seems to think the tried and tested moves are the best, saying, “I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week. Then I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats, and bicep curls — it’s just stuff that I learned 30 years ago.”

Cindy also revealed that she tends to avoid white carbs like bread and pasta, saying, “Those things stick to me more than a salad with a piece of salmon or vegetables and protein. Once in a while, you have to have a piece of pizza.”

Cindy Crawford takes Meaningful Beauty to Costco

While Cindy realizes the importance of working out and eating well, she knows that another factor in looking great is taking care of your skin.

Cindy launched her own skin and haircare brand, Meaningful Beauty, in 2004, well before the hype of celebrity-branded beauty lines.

Meaningful Beauty’s products aim to make customers look and feel confident in their skin, regardless of age.

Cindy often speaks about the pressures of aging and how she tries to embrace growing older naturally, without going under the knife. She prefers to keep her skin looking youthful and radiant by using skincare products instead.

One of the most popular products in the Meaningful Beauty range is the Youth Activating Melon Serum, which claims to “visibly plump and firm skin, even tone and increase radiance.”

Last week, Cindy announced in a video that her products are now available to buy at Costco. She wrote, “Big news 💜 @meaningfulbeauty is now at @costco all over the country – so excited to get our Youth Activating Melon Serum out to more of you.”

The Melon Serum is pricey at $98, but if it makes us look as good as Cindy, we’re sold!