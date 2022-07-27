Cindy Crawford goes unbuttoned in robe for bikini reveal

Cindy Crawford sported a navy bikini in an open robe while prepping to swim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Cindy Crawford spiced up the internet today as she casually dropped a fun swimwear snap on her Instagram page.

The 56-year-old former supermodel, who graced runways and magazine covers everywhere during the height of her career, appeared to be getting ready for some swim time as she shared a rare snap of herself bikini-clad.

Putting her famous toned figure on display, Cindy could be seen with her brown hair down around her face, one side sweeping across her cheek, as she leaned against a wooden table ledge.

Wearing a stylish, navy blue two-piece, Cindy worked it for the camera as she allowed her thick white robe to hang open for a full view of her summer-ready body.

Cindy appeared to go either make-up free or nearly so, flaunting her perfectly taught facial features while looking much younger than someone who is currently more than halfway to 60.

Bikini snaps from the model are a rarity, with her last present-day two-piece post occurring so long ago that even a deep dive into her Instagram history reveals nothing except a smattering of one-piece swim attire shots that she has shared over the years.

Cindy Crawford helps daughter Kaia Gerber through relationship trouble

While the gorgeous brunette may have had her hay day years ago, Cindy remains a staple in the world of semi-retired models, which include Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova, and Brooke Shields, and her name continues to be frequently thrown around as her daughter Kaia Gerber ventures into her own modeling career.

As one of the many celebrities to have been linked to serial dater and SNL alum Pete Davidson over the last few years, Kaia found herself needing the help of her mom and dad during a rough patch with the comedian two and a half years ago.

According to Monsters and Critics, Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber stepped in to help their then-18-year-old daughter with relationship guidance as Pete experienced a “rough patch” of an undisclosed nature.

A source later told E! News that the pair were trying to work things out, saying, “Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents, and they would do anything for her. They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time.”

“It’s been a very stressful and concerning few days,” the insider claimed, adding that Cindy and Rande know “how much [Pete] is struggling.”

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber twin during a dinner date

Back in June, Cindy and Kaia proved just how many genes they share when they twinned during a special dinner out with Rande.

The mother-daughter duo had fans doing double-takes after seeing photos of the pair going out to eat and looking like near-mirror images of each other in the process.

Cindy wore a stylish button-down blouse with black slacks, completing her look with a white jacket, and black sandals adorned her ankles with twisting patterns of crisscrossed straps.

Kaia, meanwhile, looked casually chic while sporting a classic white t-shirt that she tucked into blue jeans, a black leather jacket resting open-faced around her shoulders and arms to reveal her tight top.