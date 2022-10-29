Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, stunned in Western-themed Halloween costumes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, channeled the Wild West for their 2022 Halloween costumes, and they nailed it.

The 56-year-old model and actress attended the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California. The bash was canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned this year and attracted a staggering number of celebrities.

Of course, Crawford and Gerber were in attendance since Gerber co-founded Casamigos. He hosted the annual bash alongside fellow Casamigos founders George Clooney and Mike Meldman.

This year, Crawford coordinated with Gerber for a cute couples costume. The two went with a Wild West theme and showed up as a snazzy-looking saloon girl and cowboy.

Crawford created her saloon girl look by wearing a white, off-shoulder dress with a layered hem and slit down the middle. Over the dress, she wore a brown leather corset that hugged her midriff tightly.

She finished her look with cowboy boots, fishnet leggings, and an intricate, rustic-looking choker with an enormous pendant.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber stunned at Casamigos party

Crawford looked stunning in her outfit, which showed off her impressive physique and brought out the rich brown of her hair and eyes.

Meanwhile, Gerber looked handsome in his cowboy get-up. For his costume, he wore a fringed suede cowboy jacket over a white color button-down shirt.

He also wore a leather cartridge belt with brown leather chaps over his blue jeans. Of course, he also wore a signature cowboy hat and a red bandana around his neck.

Rande finished his look with a pair of cowboy boots that peeked out from beneath his chaps.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made a grand entrance at their Casamigos Halloween Party as they channeled the Wild West. Pic credit: RMLA / BACKGRID

The two held hands as they arrived at the party in their Western ensembles. Both were all smiles as they headed to the party.

The Casamigos Halloween Bash drew in many other star-studded guests, including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Lautner, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow.

Crawford shared her skincare routine

At the Casamigos Halloween Bash, Crawford showed off her glowing and flawless skin. At 56 years old, she’s managed to maintain a youthful glow to her skin.

As a result, her skincare routine has sparked curiosity from many. Crawford finally dished her secrets when speaking to The Zoe Report.

Unsurprisingly, the products she used for her skincare routine came predominantly from her anti-aging skincare line, Meaningful Beauty. Her routine starts simple, with a face wash using her skin-softening cleanser.

Then, she applies Meaningful Beauty’s Youth Activating Melon Serum. The product utilizes the Melon Leaf Stem Cell Technology as fruit stem cells have been found to have anti-aging properties.

She also frequently wears her Anti-Aging Day Crème, which has sunscreen protection infused into it. Of course, one can never be too careful, so she always wears lotion sunscreen from Hampton Sun.

The combination of these products has kept her skin looking noticeably healthy and youthful.