Cierra Ramirez wows in plunging cutout black dress

Cierra Ramirez stuns in natural makeup look and colorful earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Fosters actress Cierra Ramirez has an incredibly fun style that makes her look young and stylish every single time.

Born and raised in Texas, Ramirez started pursuing her acting career after graduating high school through a home-school program. This led her to be one of the main stars of Freeform’s television series The Fosters, where she met fellow castmates Mia Mitchell and Noah Centineo.

But besides her acting career, her style is something that draws people’s attention toward her.

The actress recently shared some pictures wearing a plunging shiny black dress.

The dress had a big cutout on her stomach, allowing her to show off her toned physique. The bottom had an asymmetrical shape to give it a fun twist.

She wore her dark hair down and straight, putting the front pieces behind her ears for a more sophisticated look.

Cierra Ramirez poses with Maia Mitchell for movie premiere

Ramirez poses outside El Capitan Theatre next to some of her friends. She can be seen wearing a pair of very high black heels tied around her ankles.

For makeup, she opted for a very clean and glowy face, with sophisticated eye makeup, a nude lip, and small silver earrings for accessories.

She posted several pictures on her Instagram rocking this outfit and showcasing what a fun night she had. She captioned this post, “had the best time celebrating my bestie boy @spencerrstevensonn & watching him shine at the premiere of his new movie, Rosaline! do yourself a favor & watch it on @hulu 10/14! seriously the cutest movie ever!!”

Cierra Ramirez talks about Good Trouble

The 27-year-old is not only an actress but also a singer and pretty much a social media personality.

She has been playing the role of Mariana Adams Foster since 2012, first on the show The Fosters, then on its spin-off series Good Trouble, which focuses on the lives of Mariana and Callie, this last one played by Maia Mitchell.

But in 2020, Ramirez faced the harsh reality of having to pause filming for months due to COVID-19. She told Euphoria Magazine about this weird period of time in her life when she was forced to having to find something else to do since she originally thought the filming of the show was only going to be paused for less than two months.

The actress said, “At first, I think I loved the idea of being able to sleep in, but then it got to a point where staying home and not working, I’m someone that really just needs to go, go, go. […] I think quarantine definitely helped me get out of my comfort zone. I found different ways to be creative and stay productive.”