Cierra Ramirez stuns in busty green corset

Cierra Ramirez smiles for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Cierra Ramirez was a vision wearing a green corset in Los Angeles.

Wearing something this color and something this tight, it’s not an easy task, but Ramirez had no issue.

Ramirez shared a set of pictures with her almost 3 million followers on Instagram of this fun night out.

She paired the beautiful piece that accentuated her curves perfectly with some light blue jeans.

To accessorize, the actress put on a pair of futuristic-looking chrome sunglasses, a Miu Miu logo charm embellished choker, and a white handbag.

She also rocked a Miu Miu diamond earring set–one earring with the brand’s name and the other featuring a star.

Cierra Ramirez isn’t afraid to wear green

The 27-year-old went out to Rao’s Hollywood, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

She styled her hair in a slick bun, and kept her makeup really soft and fresh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cierra Ramirez is known for playing Mariana Foster in the Freeform television series The Fosters and reprising her role in Good Trouble, which is a spin-off. She is also a co-executive producer with her co-star, Australian singer, and actress Mia Mitchell.

Cierra Ramirez to star in Season 5 of Good Trouble without co-star

Just last month, it was announced Good Trouble has been renewed for Season 5 at Freeform.

This show follows the complicated lives of the residents of downtown Los Angele’s building The Coterie. For four seasons, Ramirez starred with Mia Mitchell as recent-graduated sisters Mariana and Callie.

However, Mitchell’s character exited the show in Season 4 because she decided to be with her family back in Australia, whom she hadn’t seen in two years due to COVID-19.

Joanna Johnson, creator of the show said, “I had known that Maia had been considering moving on. She’s been doing this role for nine years. She grew up in this role between ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Good Trouble.’ She was 19 when she started. I went to her trailer, and I said, ‘So, I want to talk about Season 4, and I want to beg you to stay.’ She said how much she loves his family and this show, but that she needed to go home.”

Despite Mitchell leaving, fans will still see the lives of Ramirez’s character and many more.

There is still no release date for this new season but it is expected to come out mid-2023.