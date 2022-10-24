Cierra Ramirez looks beautiful as always in natural makeup, long lashes, and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

There’s no doubting the fact that Cierra Ramirez is ready for Halloween this year.

The Fosters actress showed her followers her sexy costume idea for one of the most celebrated and fun days of the year.

She looked incredible wearing a plunging black corset top that fit her like a glove.

She paired the all-black outfit with a shiny, lace mini skirt, which featured a high-low design that added a little sophistication to her spooky look.

To accessorize this look even more, she put on a pair of fingerless arm gloves that matched the lace from her skirt and some thigh-high fishnet stockings.

For shoes, she opted for leather knee-high boots that appeared to have a crocodile skin design.

Cierra Ramirez wows for a Halloween party in an all-black sexy outfit

For jewelry, Ramirez chose a gorgeous gold necklace with red stones and pearls, as well as earrings made of gold crosses.

Her makeup definitely was one of the highlights of this look, making her eyebrows look bleached and her lips look blood red.

She styled her hair in a half-up half-down manner with some front pieces left out to frame her face.

Ramirez shared a couple of shots on her Instagram from this fun night, and captioned this post, “straight outta coffin.”

Cierra Ramirez shines for Bad Bunny concert

Ramirez keeps leaving her followers in shock with some of the incredibly empowering outfits that she has been seen wearing.

The 27-year-old is a singer herself, starting when she was just 10 years old. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that she released her first EP, titled Discreet.

Recently, she supported another fellow artist by attending his concert in a dazzling outfit. Ramirez attended the Bad Bunny concert wearing a black corset top, like the one she just wore for the latest Halloween party she attended, except this time she paired it with a shiny silver mini skirt to make sure she stood out from the rest of the crowd.

Ramirez added a fun twist to this look by putting on hot pink eyeshadow and some long lashes. Her plump lips remained nude and her cheeks were packed with a well-blended blush.

Ramirez shared these pictures on her Instagram, giving her followers a little taste of what her night was like as well as some fashion inspiration.