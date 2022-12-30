Ciara wows in shiny dress for New Year’s Eve show in Disneyland

Ciara showed fans her stunning look for her New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Ciara is ready to bring in 2023 in stunning fashion, as she recently promoted her appearance as a co-host for a popular New Year’s special.

The 37-year-old will co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest from Los Angeles. She reminded fans of her appearance in a video clip in which she walks boldly toward the camera wearing a shiny silver metallic dress.

Ciara struts down the street in the slow-motion clip, confidently walking forward in a dress featuring a halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice. The dress also features a high slit cut in a diagonal pattern, revealing much leg as Ciara moves.

As part of her stunning outfit, she also rocked silver, coiled sandals and a Minnie Mouse headband for a glamorous look more than suitable for a New Year’s Eve celebration. The singer’s long locks flow down to her waistline.

The clip features uptempo music backing Ciara’s walk in Disneyland, promoting her upcoming appearance on ABC’s special.

“Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy!🤘🏽We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand Tune-In!!! Let’s go!” she wrote in her energetic caption.

The Instagram post collected over 2,700-plus comments and over 342,000 likes for the singer ahead of her co-hosting gig for ABC’s special with Ryan Seacrest.

Ciara teases New Year’s Eve performances

Ciara will appear in a pre-recorded special from Disneyland in Los Angeles as part of ABC’s annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. Her appearance marks her sixth year as host, and she’ll also be among the performers. Others performing in LA include Shaggy, Halle Bailey, Ben Platt, and TXT.

“I am super excited. Disneyland’s actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I’ll be doing this party, I was over the moon,” Ciara told PEOPLE. “The little girl inside of me definitely came out.”

She also brought up her performances, mentioning she’ll give viewers a taste of her song JUMP and newest song Better Thangs with Summer Walker. She’s also got a surprise in store with an additional performance, she teased.

“I’m also going to give my fans something new. They’re going to get something exclusive the night of New Year’s, so I can’t wait. Let’s just say that it’s going to be winning energy,” she said.

In addition to Los Angeles, the special will feature Seacrest in New York City with co-host Liza Koshy. Performances for the Times Square event include New Edition, Duran Duran, Jax, and J-Hope.

Ciara and Russell Wilson part of The House of LR&C

Ciara is famous for her slow jams and high-energy tracks but also has her hand in other ventures, including the fashion world.

In 2020, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, temped up with entrepreneur and mentor Christine Day to found The House of LR&C.

The company merges fashion with philanthropy with a focus on giving back. According to Vogue, it combined LITA by Ciara, Good Man Brand, and the Human Nation collections into one.

Ciara has appeared in various content on the official Instagram page for The House of LR&C, including the post below in which she models a bestseller, the Fiesta red Icon Rib Cardigan Dress.

According to Vogue, Human Nation was the starting point for The House of LR&C and features accessible and comfortable streetwear. Ciara said she wanted to make sure there was something for everyone in her unique collection of apparel.

“We have that range. Whether you want to be a tomboy or soften things up, there are pieces within the collection that allow you to do that,” she said of the brand.

Based on outfits she’s modeled on Instagram, in music videos, or at various events, Ciara can achieve multiple looks, giving her expertise in what will look great on others heading into the new year.