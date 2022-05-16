Ciara wows in busty leopard-print swimsuit for cover spread

Ciara wowed her fans when she shared her cover photo for her spot on Sports Illustrated’s newest issue. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Ciara has made her debut on the illustrious cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, landing the coveted gig alongside fellow celebs Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu.

The stunning songstress and mother of three wowed for her personal cover shoot for the magazine as she shared the sexy shot with her followers.

Rocking a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit, Ciara had all her fans turning their heads to do a double-take.

Ciara wore a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit for her Sports Illustrated cover

Ciara shared the snap to Instagram earlier today, wowing in the swimwear as she gave a side-view of her toned physique for all to see.

With her booty on display as the swimwear appeared to angle inward at the rear for a possible thong-like style in the back, Ciara was a vision of strength and beauty as she stood knee-deep in water.

Donning a cowgirl hat on her head, the singer and wife of footballer Russell Wilson gave a soft but fierce look at the camera as she held one manicured hand up against her right shoulder, the other arm peeking out just a little to her left side.

Ciara’s chest area was pushed up for an ample view of cleavage that was clearly visible despite the sideways angle of her body.

Ciara had all her fans going crazy over her Sports Illustrated cover

Ciara captioned her cover shot post with a practically-audible squeal of excitement, writing, “Wow Wow Wow!!! This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!

Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl.”

She post-scripted her caption, adding “I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :).”

Celebs and fans alike rushed to her page to share their support for the photo, with actress Gabrielle Union jumping in first, writing “WOWWWWWWWWWW STUNNING!!!!!🔥🔥”

Sports Illustrated even wrote on the singer’s page to voice their excitement over getting her to be one of their cover models, penning “COVER GIRL❤️ We are so excited to have you represent our brand!” adding that the magazine just “leveled up.”

More comments rolled in, with people exclaiming that Ciara really knocked it out of the park, saying, “Favvv!!!!! Make that thang JUMP tonight!!! We’ll JUMP to pre-save that thang!!! 😜😜😜💙,” “MAKE THAT THANG ‘JUUUUMP’!,” “🔥🔥🔥 The body is crazy! You look great!,” and “She did that!!! 😍🔥.”

Ciara and Russell recently adopted an adorable puppy, which Russell surprised his wife with as a special gift for Mother’s Day this year. They announced the pup’s name to be Bronco.