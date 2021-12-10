Ciara twerks topless with bottle of rum on her head for balance challenge and fans are in a frenzy

Ciara had fans in a tizzy after posting a video performing the balance challenge totally topless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ciara is burning up the internet with her latest social media post leaving many fans in a frenzy.

The Goodies singer, 36, took up the balance challenge in her own way, going topless and wearing just a light sarong around her hips while twerking and keeping a full bottle of Ten to One Rum on top of her head.

Showing off some seriously impressive agility and control, Ciara wowed her followers with the brief video clip shared to her Instagram page.

Ciara bared her backside for the balance challenge

Ciara’s bright orange sarong really helped bring the eye to her constantly-twerking hips as she faced away from the camera, baring her top half and showing some leg as she mesmerized fans with her moves.

Flocking to the comment section of her social media page, fans had a lot to say about the sizzling video, with many teasing the singer that another baby would be on the way soon and mentioning her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Maaaaaaaaan Russell ain’t going nowhere omg🔥🔥,” wrote one stunned follower, with two others saying, “Balance game on #leveleup 🔥🔥🔥,” and “Baby number 4 gonna be on the way lol 😍”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXRl03Csuqn/

Celebs also flocked to the singer’s Instagram page to share their thoughts about the sultry video.

Kelly Rowland penned, “Well DAMNNNN RUSS!!!!” while Lala said, “Okkkkkkkkkkkk😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Russell himself also hilariously commented on the sexy post, writing, “❤️👀❤️ see you later tonight after work hahaha 🤣 #TenToOne 🤣😉”

Pic credit: Instagram@ciara

Earlier this month Ciara penned a sweet tribute to husband Russell for his birthday

When she isn’t heating up the internet with her incredible style or dancing videos, Ciara makes sure to take time to celebrate her family.

The singer recently penned a heart-warming tribute to her husband Russell for his birthday, sweetly calling him her “greatest inspiration.”

Pic credit: Instagram@ciara

“The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson!,” Ciara wrote next to a photo of herself with Russell.

“I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW3cMI5rQIA/

Ciara and Russell were married in July 2016 after dating for just over a year prior.

The pair share daughter Sienna, 4, and infant son Win, 1, along with Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.