Ciara turns for rear view in skintight minidress for ‘tha shot’

Ciara got “tha shot” as she showed off her latest multicolored minidress to her Instagram followers on Monday.

The Goodies star shared a short video clip of her posing in a mirror while slowly turning to make sure she got both the front and back angles of the dress in frame.

Ciara wore a colorful zebra print cutout dress in the video

The dress that Ciara wore featured a multicolored zebra print pattern that hit her leg mid-thigh. The skintight, long sleeve dress also featured cutouts on her midsection and on both of her shoulders.

The 1,2 Step singer paired the outfit with ankle-tied high heels, simple reflective sunglasses, gold bracelets, and a silver cross necklace. She appeared to be posing in a hotel mirror and tagged her husband Russell Wilson in the post to go along with her caption.

Wilson can be heard clearly in the back of the video, making remarks such as, “Come on bae, we gotta go,” and “Ciara, bring yo a**!”

“When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” she wrote to accompany the video.

She also took to her Instagram story to share a few still shots of her final look. She first showed the view of the back of the dress with the added text, “Photo by Bae @dangerusswilson.”

The next slide of her story included her posed glamour shot that captured every detail of the colorful ensemble.

What did fans think of Ciara’s video in the minidress?

Although she may have spent extra time getting the right angles in the mirror, fans agreed that the video to show off her outfit was worth the wait.

Fashion designer Peter Dundas commented, “You got the shot!!” To which, one fan replied, “she always does.”

One user wrote in to reassure the singer – “The shot def worth it!”

“They always rushing us. We gotta get the shot. Go off CiCi,” another fan wrote.

Many fans jumped in to say how funny Russ’s background commentary was. “Beautiful,” one user wrote. “You trying to get the perfect shot and Russ is over it is hilarious.”

Another follower wrote, “Cc didn’t care that they were gonna kick them out! When you look that flawless Russ, you gotta get the shot! Period!”

Although it may have been rushed, it’s safe to say Ciara succeeded in exactly what she set out to do.