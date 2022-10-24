Ciara pairs a white tank top with full glam and a new platinum blonde bob. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Ciara has shown that blondes really do have fun, as she rocked a stunning new platinum blonde hairstyle.

Her latest hairdo gave retro-chic vibes with face-framing bangs and shaggy layers.

Music superstar Ciara switching up her hairstyle has become a regular occurrence.

The 36-year-old has made it clear she’s capable of flawlessly pulling off just about every cut, color, and length out there.

When she’s not serving a jaw-dropping look, the R&B singer prefers her signature honey-brown waves.

Earlier today, Ciara posted a snap to her Instagram Story showcasing her new choppy hairstyle.

Ciara wows with new platinum blonde bob

The stunner traded in her usual dark locks for a platinum blonde style bob that showed off her flawless complexion and high cheekbones.

The layered look featured front bangs and a straight blunt cut, which perfectly framed her dark brown eyes.

Letting her stunning hair do all the talking, Ciara opted for a more cool-and-casual outfit.

Ciara looked incredible with new icy blonde hair and spikey bangs. Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

The brunette beauty slipped into a white tank top with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of her skin.

Ciara accessorized with a silver necklace, adorned with her initial C at the front, that draped across her defined collarbone.

Her makeup was full-on glam. She rocked dark eyeliner, voluminous lashes, rosy blush on her cheekbones, and a pink glossy pout.

Ciara talks new eighth album

Ciara, whose career spans nearly two decades, has been hard at work recording her eighth studio album.

Over the years, she’s released seven albums, four of which achieved success in the top 10 of Billboard charts.

Her sophomore album Ciara: The Evolution hit No. 1, while her debut single, Goodies featuring Petey Pablo, was also a chart-topper.

The new album, which is currently untitled, will be released on Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Speaking to Allure Magazine, the Grammy Award-winning artist described the new record as the “closest” to her first album, Goodies which was released back in 2004.

“It’s a lot of bass. There’s a strong R&B core, which is also really fun,” Ciara said.

In another interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she signaled her new record is designed to pleasure her devout fans – especially those who want more R&B-centric sounds.

“I got a super R&B, hardcore R&B in the center of this album,” said Ciara.