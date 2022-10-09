Ciara stuns in unzipped bodysuit

Ciara at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Goodies singer Ciara recently showed off an edgy look featuring a textured platinum blonde bob, black combat boots, and an unzipped black bodysuit.

The knee-length bodysuit offered a plunging bustline as the singer posed for photos in the stylish outfit.

Posting for her over 30 million followers, she showed off her best model skills in the pictures she uploaded to her Instagram Story.

Wearing nude almond-shaped nails, the singer and dancer paired the outfit with gold necklaces, a bracelet, and matching triangle rings.

Ciara also posed in the black outfit with sunglasses and a shimmery lip gloss.

The mother of three had her curves front and center as she offered fans a glimpse at her new grunge look, a different view from her traditional style.

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara was a dazzling vision with plenty of jewelry to add some bling to the look.

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara’s new skincare brand

Ciara is the latest celebrity to enter the skincare business, joining the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, JLo, and Kim Kardashian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 36-year-old recently announced her new line of skincare products, OAMskin. The brand’s acronym stands for On A Mission and perfectly describes Ciara’s work ethic.

In September, the Body Party songstress opened up to ELLE about her goals for her skincare brand, saying, “I wanted a line that tells me the key things that I need for my skin to be radiant, to have that glow up, to be as smooth and even as possible, and to eliminate the dark circles and the lines.”

According to the brand’s website, the singer collaborated with a team of dermatologists and “skincare experts” to craft the products’ unique formula.

Boasting cruelty-free products that are free of fragrances, dyes, and parabens, OAMskin offers consumers a range of available products, including a vitamin C hydrating cleanser and serum.

Summer Walker & Ciara collab

Seemingly still enjoying her almost 20-year career as a musician, Ciara released a music video for Better Thangs this past September, her collaboration with Summer Walker.

The video currently has over one million YouTube views less than a month after its debut.

Over the summer, Ciara also released the song Jump with the rap group Coast Contra. Both tracks are reportedly set to be listed on her upcoming album.

Discussing her passion for her new music, Ciara recently revealed to Billboard that she hopes fans feel “inspired” by her work, saying, “I hope it sparks something in their thoughts that they need to just elevate. It is about going to that next level and pursuing the better things in life across the board.”

“Whether it’s work goals or self goals,” the singer added. “I just really hope people feel inspired to go and get what’s theirs and get what they deserve.”