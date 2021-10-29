Ciara stuns in skimpy gold outfit, complete with a beaded bra top and a revealing fringe skirt

Ciara celebrated her birth month in a super sexy outfit that showed off her toned body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ciara is having some fun celebrating her birth month!

The Oh and Level Up singer, who just turned 36 on October 25, shared some gorgeous photos as she slayed in a gold-toned outfit that really showed off her physique.

Ciara ‘leveled up’ wearing a sexy, gold ensemble for her birth month celebrations

Ciara kept her dark hair in a high, messy top bun that was accented with some white flowers tucked into one side.

Her naturally beautiful facial features were enhanced with subtle, yet stunning, neutral makeup hues, with some gold shadow swiped across her eyelids, a little highlighter dashed over her cheekbones, and caramel lipstick giving her pout a hint of color.

A beaded gold choker encircled the singer’s neck while her top was covered with only a gold, halter-style bra made entirely out of gold beads in a look reminiscent of the iconic costume Carrie Fisher wore in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Some bicep-length, golden gloves ran elegantly down Ciara’s arms and she clutched a bead gold bag in one hand.

Her mid-riff, while partially exposed, was largely covered by a figure-hugging, above-the-navel skirt but the fringed, beaded bottom made up for the lack of skin showing on her torso as the hanging strings only just barely covered her thighs up. The brief-style bottoms could be clearly seen through the beaded curtain.

Ciara held the whole look together with matching gold heels that ran in a circle around her ankles and displayed her toes peeking out the front.

Ciara’s husband went all out to celebrate his wife

To really show his wife that she is super special to him, Ciara’s husband, Seattle Seahawks football quarterback Russel Wilson, 32, went all out by surprising her with a lavishly decorated room at the top of the Space Needle.

Russel, who obviously has quite the pull in his football team’s home state, managed to rent out the entire top of the building so that he could spend some intimate time with his beautiful wife.

The couple, who share 4 year old daughter Sienna and 11 month old son Win, as well as Ciara’s 7-year-old son, Future, from Ciara’s previous relationship with singer Future, lived the good life as they enjoyed their alone time in the tallest building in Washington state.

Ciara and Russel were married in secret at an English castle on July 6, 2016, after just over a year of dating and the pair have been going strong ever since.