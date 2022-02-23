Ciara stuns in sheer black bustier mixed with denim ensemble, matching black heels

Ciara stuns in black sheer bustier and mixed denim ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ciara sure knows how to command the attention of her 30.9 million Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, the singer posted four photos of herself posing in a revealing blue denim and sheer black ensemble.

The outfit she wore, designed by Mugler, showcased her toned midriff and cleavage.

Ciara posts steamy photos to Instagram

In the first photo, Ciara was seen standing against a wall while staring straight into the camera. Her long hair flowed over one shoulder.

Her outfit had a denim neckline and straps, but the bodice was made of mesh with black boning. Ciara accessorized with a pair of black open-toe heels and gold bracelets. Her makeup had earthy tones.

In the second photo, Ciara was seen stooping down for a close-up shot which showcased her upper body. The camera zoomed out for the third photograph of her stooping down, while she leans forward and shows off the hardware on her arms.

The fourth photo showed Ciara from a side angle as she stands against a wall.

The photos have amassed over 264,000 likes from her followers. The pants she wore in the photos are similar to the ones modeled by Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk in Mugler’s spring 2021 fashion show.

Designer Casey Cadwallader’s creations for Mugler are a celebrity favorite and have been worn by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner.

Ciara models her clothing line

Last month, Ciara modeled her new fashion brand, LITA by Ciara.

She spoke about her goal with the clothing line in an interview with Good Morning America.

“My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life,” she said.

“Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection,” she added.

Ciara’s personal life

Ciara is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The two have been married for since 2016 and are the proud parents of three children, one of which came from Ciara’s relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara and Russell recently made tabloid headlines when they ditched Drake’s Super Bowl party as soon as Future showed up.