Ciara wows in a camouflage bodysuit for her new music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

R&B Diva Ciara is serving legs and “staying in her own lane” in her latest post. She posted a behind-the-scenes look at her new video shoot for her new song Better Thangs Remix, for her 33 million followers.

The post was a series of still shots where Ciara posed in a sexy body suit. She captioned the pics, “CC in her own lane” – one of the lines from the song.

The body suit was camouflage with a jacket-style top. Ciara added a black leather bustier underneath the jacket.

The bustier had black straps attached to the bottom with clips. It was unzipped partially, creating a revealing view of her curves.

Ciara paired the outfit with a pair of camouflage knee-high high-heeled boots. In most of the pics, Ciara was either standing in or in front of a black Hummer.

Her hair was copper and loose, with slight waves and a side part. Her makeup was flawless with bronzed contour, full brows, shimmering eye shadow, and a glossy lip.

Ciara releases Better Thangs Remix featuring Glorilla and Summer Walker

Ciara collaborated on her new song with some of the most popular incoming artists in R&B and HipHop. Multi-platinum chart-topper, Summer Walker, added her sultry voice to the original version of the feel-good R&B song.

Summer Walker has won several awards for her music, including BET Best New Artist in 2020, Billboard’s Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Album in both 2020 and 2022, and the AMA for Favorite Album Soul R&B in both 2020 and 2022.

With the remix, Ciara added the voice of the newly popular F.N.F rapper, Glorilla, guaranteeing the song to be a hit. Glorilla won the Best Breakthrough Artist this year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Ciara’s skincare line OAM

Ciara’s skincare line OAM debuted in September and has rave reviews so far. The line is said to be fragrance and dye-free, paraben and sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and “dermatologist tested and perfected.”

Ciara says she founded the “clinically-formulated” Vitamin C skincare line, OAM (On Another Mission), to create “a simple routine for all skin tones.” The skin care even comes in recyclable packaging.

OAM can be purchased on the OAMskin website. The website even gives a step-by-step tutorial on how to use the products for “radiant, even, smooth skin.”