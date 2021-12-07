Ciara stuns in black jumper suit and pink sweater with vinyl leggings while promoting her clothing line

Ciara stunned again on Instagram while promoting her clothing line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ciara knows how to catch fans’ attention!

The Goodies singer, 36, showed off her incredible physique and fashion style with two new pics shared on her Instagram page.

Ciara promoted her latest additions to her clothing line LitaByCiara

Ciara looked chic and sophisticated in an all-black jumper suit and black, platform boots, her sleek hair pulled up just at the top into a classy, half ponytail while pale-hued nails helped provide a color accent.

In the second shot, the singer turned her half-ponytail into a top knot, rocking a chunky, yet curve-hugging, pink, cowl-necked sweater paired with some shiny, black vinyl leggings and black boots.

Ciara shared the snaps to help promote the newest items in her clothing line, LitaByCiara, and fans were there for the latest sizzling pics.

“Yessssssssssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower wrote, with others commenting with, “Ohhhh it’s giving 🔥🔥,” “Beautiful pieces.❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “The woman when she knows how to be fine and elegant. Beautiful, elegant and charismatic is what you are!”

Pic credit: Instagram@ciara

Ciara recently shared her support for husband Russell Wilson’s football win and gave a huge shout-out for his birthday

The busy singer and mom of three recently posted an adorable clip to her social media account to celebrate her husband’s football team’s win this week.

Russel Wilson plays for the Seattle Seahawks and his wife has consistently proven to be one of his biggest fans.

Ciara doesn’t hesitate to voice her love and admiration for her hubby, giving him a huge, and epic, shout-out for his birthday recently.

“On this day, a Leader was born. My King,” Ciara penned alongside a photo of the pair posing together.

“On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration. The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson!”

Ciara continued to express her love for her man, writing, “I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey.”

Russell and Ciara met in 2015 not long after the singer ended her tumultuous relationship, and engagement, with rapper Future.

The pair were married one year later and welcomed their first child, a girl named Sienna, in 2017 and then welcomed their son, Win, in 2020.