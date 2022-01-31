Ciara stuns in a series of new social media pics, wows in a variety of revealing swimwear

Ciara kept busy this weekend, showing off her curves in a series of revealing swimwear photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ciara kept her fans on their toes this weekend when she posted several smoking hot swimwear shots to her Instagram page.

The 36-year-old singer and wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wore some sizzling one-piece bathing suits that served to prove that bikinis are not required to serve up some stunning beach looks.

Ciara showed off her curves in various swimsuits

After sharing a post in which she modeled a red-hot suit while lounging by the pool, Ciara took things to the next level by uploading a new series of photos wearing a variety of new and equally sexy suits.

In her first pic, the Oh songstress wowed in a berry-red swimsuit with peek-a-boo gaps running down the laced-up front.

A large cut-out showed off her mid-riff while some extra lacing could just be made out along the sides and back.

She kept her gorgeous, long, curly hair down with one tendril dangling seductively across her face as she gazed piercingly into the camera.

In another shot, Ciara rocked a chocolate-brown one-piece as she posed with her sunglasses tilted down under her eyes on the sandy beach.

The suit really did justice to Ciara’s body, displaying her curvy hips, long legs, and allowing for a lengthy crop of her chest down to her navel to be seen through the front cut-outs that ran from her upper chest to just above her belly button.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her third bathing suit choice, Ciara went with a classic black one-piece with some extra alluring features to really make it pop.

The one-toned suit made up for its lack of color variety with its deep side cut-outs and skirted bottom that showed off Ciara’s thigh with a one-sided, deep leg slit.

The singer made sure to let fans know that she wasn’t alone, sharing a few snaps alongside her husband Russell, kissing his cheek for one photo and sitting next to him in another as they both looked into the camera.

Fans were to show their appreciation for Ciara’s stunning look in the comments.

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara is well-known for her sultry and glamorous Instagram posts

Ciara appears to enjoy sharing some incredible shots on her social media page, recently sharing an eye-catching photo series of herself wearing a silken, red nightgown.

The photos garnered a lot of attention from her followers who flocked to her page to comment.

“Baby #4 🤰” joked one person, while another made a similar suggestion when they added the pregnant emoji and a heart to the post.

Others seemed to enjoy Ciara’s beauty, saying things like she was the “HOTTEST WOMAN ALIVE” while another fan wrote, “I love that satin dresses and skirts are on trend. Giving 90s teen star realness😍😍.”

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara lives with her husband Russell and their two shared kids, Sienna and Win, along with the singer’s son, Future, from another relationship.