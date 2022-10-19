Ciara walks the red carpet at the 2017 Harper’s Icons event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Ciara stunned in a short white dress while stepping out earlier this week.

The singer looked incredibly chic during a night out in Los Angeles.

She wore a long sleeve white minidress, showing off her incredibly toned legs.

She paired the outfit with a pair of glittery golden boots, a black bracelet, and a colorful clutch bag.

The performer debuted a dirty blonde short hairstyle with bangs and wore her signature natural makeup look.

From rocking custom bodysuits to her swimsuit photo shoots, Ciara is a fashionista even when off of the stage.

Ciara’s recent performance

A few days ago, Ciara shocked her fans when she performed at her first-ever country concert with viral country artist Walker Hayes. And she did so in style.

She took a video of the show and shared it with her 30 Million fans with the caption, “My 1st Country Show live performance! Wow!!! Thanks for having me @WalkerHayes @CMT!! Y’all Life [I love you hand sign emoji].”

The singer went country-chic in a tight LBD, showing off her fantastic physique. The dress was covered in belt buckles and had a blue denim bralette underneath.

She complemented the look with black and white cowgirl boots, a thin silver necklace, and a black cowboy hat.

Her dewy makeup look was done by her go-to makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick, who she’s been working with since she was 16 years old. Yolonda has also done makeup for rising actress Angelica Ross.

Ciara’s new album

Among her acting roles and philanthropy, Ciara is most known for her music career. Since the release of her debut album back in 2004, she has won both a Grammy and a Billboard Music Award. Over the years, she’s even collaborated with hit hip-hop artists like Missy Elliot and Bow Wow.

Three years after her last album, the singer is now gearing up to release her eighth album, which is not yet titled.

She has kept a lot of information about the album a secret but has assured her fans that they will be very happy with the result.

In an interview with Rated R&B Magazine, she said, “The fans have asked for a few things over the years, and they’re going to get what they wanted with this album. So you can think about what that means and I’m not going to tell you right now.”

Ciara has confirmed that the album is fully completed and has not announced a release date yet.