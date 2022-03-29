Ciara sizzles in sexy cut-out dress alongside handsy Russell Wilson in this steamy Oscars afterparty video

Ciara had Instagram on fire again when she shared a super sexy video of herself rocking a cut-out gown alongside her hubby Russell Wilson. Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara recently kept up her insane hot streak on social media, posting another sexy pic and a video clip as she rocked a gorgeous gown.

The Oh singer, 36, chose some stunning attire for her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and had fans, and her hubby Russell Wilson, nearly drooling over the look.

Ciara wore a skin-tight gown made from a leathery material that seemed to be practically poured over her body and molded to hug every curve.

The dress, which showed off peeks of skin, seemed to have Russell wanting more, and he couldn’t keep his hands to himself.

Ciara had her hubby feeling super handsy with the dress she chose for the Vanity Fair afterparty

Ciara tore up the internet with her posts as she nailed down her ensemble with some slicked-back hair and dewy skin while posing in the purple dress.

The singer first shared a series of snaps of herself wearing the gown, giving fans as many angles as possible to show off its revealing cut-outs that exposed hints of her chest, torso, and upper back.

Ciara then posted a short video clip alongside Russell, pouting her lips seductively. At the same time, Russell stood behind her, gazing adoringly at his wife and finally running his hands down the sides of her belly and kissing her neck affectionately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans also went wild for the post, writing things like “Turn up the heat 🔥🔥🔥, “Goals!! 🔥🔥,” “I know that’s right! Wife type Vibes 😎🤟🏽,” and “Love the chemistry!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Russell recently ‘proposed’ to Ciara, asking the singer on Ellen if she’d have more babies with him

As if the couple couldn’t get any more adorable, Russell got people giving a collective swoon when he and Ciara took over the Ellen show as guest-host earlier this month. The football player had his wife in a schoolgirl tizzy as she gushed about him.

Russell Wilson Proposes More Babies to Ciara

Watch this video on YouTube

“Guys, the funny thing is Russ makes me really nervous!” Ciara revealed with a giggle after Russell handed her a stunning bouquet of roses.

Russell appeared to be enjoying the moment as his wife bashfully admitted her infatuation, telling her that he was going to make her “more nervous” before he got down on one knee and asked, “can we have more babies?”

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara laughed along with the audience and answered, “We definitely can, but we got a little time before we get there!”

The couple already shares son Win and daughter Sienna, along with raising Ciara’s son Future, whom she had with the rapper by the same name.