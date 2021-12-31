Ciara shows off physique and gorgeous lengthy locks while wearing sultry red satin lingerie in sexy pics

Ciara had the internet shook once again with her latest sultry post to Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Ciara isn’t leaving any doubt in fans’ minds that she is only getting better with age.

The Oh singer, 36, posted some sexy snaps to her Instagram page this week, rocking a super short, red satin lingerie dress and showing off some seriously long curls.

Captioning the series with the simple words “Lady in Red,” Ciara had fans rushing to comment on her latest hot look.

“HOTTEST WOMAN ALIVE,” proclaimed one excited follower.

While others wrote, “You do not age ma’am 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” “I love that satin dresses and skirts are on trend. Giving 90s teen star realness😍😍”

Ciara previously had fans shook after posting twerking video while topless

The post is just the latest of many for the superstar entertainer who enjoys sharing photos and videos on her social media page frequently.

Ciara fans were quick to show their appreciation for the singer’s stunning looks.

Some fans pointed out that Ciara doesn’t seem to age.

Only three weeks ago, Ciara had fans flocking to her page after she posted a sensual and provocative video of herself attempting and slaying the balance challenge.

While the challenge itself was quite mundane and benign, the singer took it to a whole new level as she completed the feat while twerking topless and managing to keep an upright bottle of rum on top of her head the entire time.

Ciara isn’t shy about expressing her love for her family

When she isn’t displaying her incredible hip dancing moves or skin-baring ensembles, Ciara appears to enjoy reveling in her husband Russell Wilson and children, often sharing pics of the whole family or while at Russell’s football games.

Russell and Ciara gave their biological children Win and Sienna, and Ciara’s son Future from a previous relationship with rapper Future, an epic Christmas this year.

The couple enlisted the help of friends to add some magic to the holiday, arranging for them to arrive at their house dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus on what looked like Christmas Eve.

Ciara shared a video compilation from the evening, showing the three children waiting eagerly on a staircase as they asked where Santa was and then dashing exuberantly to the front door with gasps when Kris Kringle and his wife finally arrived.

To complete the festivities all five family members dressed in adorable matching pajamas with leopard print patterns splashed across them.

Ciara and daughter Sienna twinned adorably in hot pink leopard jammies while baby boy Win’s outfit color was a bold yellow, Future donned bright blue, and Russell was dapper in a regular animal print tone.